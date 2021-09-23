Two of Midlands' top recruits to play at Heartland Hoops Classic

Two of the Midlands’ top college-bound players will be playing Feb. 12 in the Heartland Hoops Classic at Grand Island.

Iowa commit Josh Dix and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln will play Heartland Hoops regular Sunrise Christian from Kansas at 5:30 p.m. Virginia-bound Isaac Traudt and Grand Island have a 9 p.m. game against Omaha Westside.

Two national-circuit prep academy teams, Link from Branson, Mo., and Wasatch from Mount Pleasant (Utah), are paired in the 7:15 p.m. game. Grand Island Central Catholic, last year’s Class C-2 champion, and Grand Island Northwest also are participating.

The eight games will be divided into two sessions. Tickets go on sale Dec. 1. All-day admission tickets are $20, with $12 for a single session pass. A limited number of courtside seats are available.

Also recently announced were the schedules for the 31st Nebraska Prep Classic at Sokol Arena on Jan. 22, when the River Cities Conference tournament finals are the featured games, and the Heartland Holiday Hoops at Hastings College on Dec. 18.

Heartland Hoops Classic

Feb. 12 at Grand Island

Session One