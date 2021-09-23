 Skip to main content
Two of Midlands' top recruits to play at Heartland Hoops Classic
BASKETBALL

Two of Midlands' top recruits to play at Heartland Hoops Classic

Two of the Midlands’ top college-bound players will be playing Feb. 12 in the Heartland Hoops Classic at Grand Island.

Traudt

Virginia-bound Isaac Traudt and Grand Island have a 9 p.m. game against Omaha Westside.

Iowa commit Josh Dix and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln will play Heartland Hoops regular Sunrise Christian from Kansas at 5:30 p.m. Virginia-bound Isaac Traudt and Grand Island have a 9 p.m. game against Omaha Westside.

Two national-circuit prep academy teams, Link from Branson, Mo., and Wasatch from Mount Pleasant (Utah), are paired in the 7:15 p.m. game. Grand Island Central Catholic, last year’s Class C-2 champion, and Grand Island Northwest also are participating.

The eight games will be divided into two sessions. Tickets go on sale Dec. 1. All-day admission tickets are $20, with $12 for a single session pass. A limited number of courtside seats are available.

Also recently announced were the schedules for the 31st Nebraska Prep Classic at Sokol Arena on Jan. 22, when the River Cities Conference tournament finals are the featured games, and the Heartland Holiday Hoops at Hastings College on Dec. 18.

Heartland Hoops Classic

Feb. 12 at Grand Island

Session One

8 a.m.: Ashland Greenwood vs. Grand Island Northwest

9:40 a.m.: Osceola vs. Doniphan Trumbull

11:20 a.m.: Milford vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

1 p.m.: Omaha Concordia vs. Aurora

Session Two

3:45 p.m.: Elkhorn North vs. Grand Island Central Catholic

5:30 p.m.: Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Council Bluffs Lincoln

7:15 p.m.: Branson (Mo.) Link vs. Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch

9 p.m.: Omaha Westside vs. Grand Island

Nebraska Prep Classic

Jan. 22 at Sokol Arena

8 a.m.: Boys Town boys vs. North Bend

9:30 a.m.: Harlan (Iowa) girls vs. North Bend

11 a.m.: Harlan (Iowa) boys vs. Platteview

12:30 p.m.: Sioux City East girls vs. Glenwood (Iowa)

2 p.m.: Lincoln Christian boys vs. Glenwood (Iowa)

3:30 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista girls vs. Omaha North

5 p.m.: Papillion-La Vista boys vs. Omaha North

6:30 p.m.: River Cities Conference boys final

8 p.m.: River City Conference girls final

9:30 p.m.: Sioux City Heelan boys vs. Council Bluffs Lewis Central

Heartland Holiday Hoops

Dec. 18 at Hastings College

11:15 a.m.: Loomis vs. Falls City Sacred Heart

1 p.m.: O’Neill St. Mary's vs. Blue Hill

2:45 p.m.: Central City vs. Amherst

4:30 p.m.: Kearney Catholic vs. Omaha Skutt

6:15 p.m.: Adams Central vs. Waverly

8 p.m.: Grand Island Central Catholic vs. Hastings

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

