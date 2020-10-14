Millard North’s boys basketball team had two of its national showcase games canceled because of COVID-19 concerns for the winter.

Mustang coach Tim Cannon said his team will not play Sussex (Wisc.) Hamilton in the Highland Optimist Shootout on Jan. 9 in suburban St. Louis or a proposed game with California’s Sierra Canyon that would have been paired with an Omaha Central-Waukee (Iowa) matchup at CHI Health Center and likely been televised on an ESPN network.

California’s high school season was pushed back to a March start. Wisconsin is discouraging all nonborder out-of-state competitions.

Cannon said the Mustangs will play Central in the regular season and he’s considering options to fill the other open date.