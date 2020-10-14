Millard North’s boys basketball team had two of its national showcase games canceled because of COVID-19 concerns for the winter.
Mustang coach Tim Cannon said his team will not play Sussex (Wisc.) Hamilton in the Highland Optimist Shootout on Jan. 9 in suburban St. Louis or a proposed game with California’s Sierra Canyon that would have been paired with an Omaha Central-Waukee (Iowa) matchup at CHI Health Center and likely been televised on an ESPN network.
California’s high school season was pushed back to a March start. Wisconsin is discouraging all nonborder out-of-state competitions.
Cannon said the Mustangs will play Central in the regular season and he’s considering options to fill the other open date.
Unaffected is Millard North’s game with Virginia’s Oak Hills Academy at the Heartland Hoops Classic in Grand Island on Feb. 13.