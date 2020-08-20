Two of top Nebraska girls golfers open season with wins

Two of the top returning players in Nebraska high school girls golf came out of the chute fast on Thursday’s opening day.
Two-time Class A defending champion Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside and Lincoln Pius X sophomore Coco Kolbas had winning scores of 2-under-par 70 in their respective tournaments.
Hanna was at Holmes Park in Lincoln for the Lincoln East Invitational, where her Warriors were second to defending Class A team champion Lincoln Southwest. Kolbas was at Miracle Hill in Omaha for the Papillion-La Vista Invitational, where her Thunderbolts were second to Millard North’s school-record 318 score.
Kolbas had four birdies against two bogeys, playing the front nine in 2-under before the wind strengthened.
The daughter of Pius X coach Steph Kolbas said she didn’t play last season as well as she wanted.
“I wanted to come out and kind of show myself that I can play,’’ she said. “I played a lot of tournaments this summer and it definitely helped with the competition aspect, but I love the high school season because we’re a team and we can help each other out and have fun with it.”
She finished four strokes ahead of Millard North junior Katie Ruge, who won the Nebraska women’s match-play championship in Kearney last month.
Sign up for daily headlines from NEPrepZone
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
“I know she wasn’t happy with that 74, which must be rough,’’ Millard North coach Eric Welte said.
He was in a joking mood after the Mustangs’ record day. Their previous best was 322 last year at Elmwood Park, a par-68 course.
“We had four in the top nine,’’ Welte said. “We’re definitely looking forward to the season and very excited to just keep going.”
Bella Pesicka, who matched Kolbas with four birdies, and Malainey Wiemers tied for fourth with 79s. Erika Headlee also was in the top 10 for Millard North.
Welte said he sees the Mustangs vying with North Platte, Class A’s runner-up the past two years, and Southwest for the state title in October at Norfolk Country Club.
Southwest will make its title defense without Kate Strickland, the state’s 2019 women’s match-play champion as a 15-year-old. The niece of Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy is taking classes online and is not enrolled at Southwest.
“She has decided to play more (American Junior Golf Association) tournaments because that's what college coaches are asking her to do,” Silver Hawks coach Jim Danson said.
At the East tournament, Tatum Terwilliger and Neely Adler led Southwest by tying Adalia Maiyo from Lincoln Southeast for third with 79s. Sadie Steele, freshman Julia Hyten and Alysen Sader also were in the top 10.
Ashley Tackett of Elkhorn South was the runner-up with a 78, eight strokes behind Hanna.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA INVITATIONAL
At Miracle Hill
Team scoring: Millard North 318, Lincoln Pius X 336, Omaha Duchesne 357, Papillion-La Vista Maroon 357, Omaha Marian 358, Millard West 382, Papillion-LV South 397, PLV White 407, Elkhorn 427, Fremont 446, Bellevue West 450, Norfolk 489.
Individual leaders: Nicole Kolbas, Pius, 70; Katie Ruge, Millard North, 74; Sydney Taake, PL Maroon, 76; Bella Pesicka, Millard North, 79; Malainey Wiemers, Millard North, 79; Jeslynn Baumgart, Marian, 83; Bridget Duffy, Duchesne, 84; Marissa Kuehn, Pius, 86; Isabelle Gutschewski, Duchesne, 87; Anna Ulferts, Marian, 87; Erika Headlee, Millard North, 87.
LINCOLN EAST INVITATIONAL
At Holmes Golf Course
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 324, Omaha Westside 337, Elkhorn South 350, Lincoln East 359, Lincoln Southeast 365, Omaha Skutt 395, Beatrice 404, Lincoln North Star 424, Lincoln Northeast 443, Millard South 463, Lincoln High 930.
Individual leaders: Kaitlyn Hanna, Westside, 70; Ashley Tackett, Elkhorn South, 78; Tatum Terwilliger, Southwest, 79; Neely Adler, Southwest, 79; Adalia Maiyo, Southeast, 79; Ansley Sothan, Southeast, 82; Sadie Steele, Southwest, 83; Julia Hyten, Southwest, 83; Alysen Sader, Southwest, 84; Summer Christiansen, Elkhorn South, 85.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.