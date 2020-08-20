Two of top Nebraska girls golfers open season with wins

Two of the top returning players in Nebraska high school girls golf came out of the chute fast on Thursday’s opening day.

Two-time Class A defending champion Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside and Lincoln Pius X sophomore Coco Kolbas had winning scores of 2-under-par 70 in their respective tournaments.

Hanna was at Holmes Park in Lincoln for the Lincoln East Invitational, where her Warriors were second to defending Class A team champion Lincoln Southwest. Kolbas was at Miracle Hill in Omaha for the Papillion-La Vista Invitational, where her Thunderbolts were second to Millard North’s school-record 318 score.

Kolbas had four birdies against two bogeys, playing the front nine in 2-under before the wind strengthened.

The daughter of Pius X coach Steph Kolbas said she didn’t play last season as well as she wanted.

“I wanted to come out and kind of show myself that I can play,’’ she said. “I played a lot of tournaments this summer and it definitely helped with the competition aspect, but I love the high school season because we’re a team and we can help each other out and have fun with it.”