Falls City's RaeAnn Thompson and Waverly's Grant Schere were in the same boat Thursday in the Class B 200 meters.

Both were past winners of the event.

Both pulled hamstrings while running in their 100-meter finals earlier in the day.

Both walked the 200 meters. One, to collect the eighth-place medals. Two, to add to their teams’ scoring totals. Three, for pride.

For both seniors, it was their last event at the state meet.

As they walked, the west grandstand at Burke Stadium encouraged them to the finish line.

Where, in each case, the rest of the field waited to congratulate them for their grit.

Thompson was the more emotional of the two, finding it harder to find words.

The ovation, she said, made her happy. It would be a memory, but it wasn’t the way she wanted to finish before running at Doane.

Schere, who had been able to finish his 100 and get the medal and one team point, enjoyed the moment more. He waved to the crowd and pantomimed a lunge at the finish line.

“I had hobbled across in the 100," he said. “I decided for the 200, I can still walk. I might as well help my team in the best way possible and just walking, get some points.”

Waverly won its first boys track championship and Schere, who swept the Class B 100 and 200 last year, was on the 400 relay that broke the Class B state record.

“I wish I could have done more," Schere said. “We won the relay and the Class B record, right? I've got to be as proud as I can be to myself. I went out trying. I tried my hardest and that’s what matters."

Their times will be forever recorded. Thompson,1:44.73. Schere 1:48.52.

Both were wind-aided.​

