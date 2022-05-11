Two teams aim to bring the Class A baseball title back to Lincoln for first time since 1977

Both Lincoln coaches heading to the state baseball tournament know it’s been a long time since a school from their city has won the Class A championship.

A long time.

To be exact, 1977.

But that doesn’t stop East coach Mychal Lanik or Southeast coach Montana Jones from addressing the issue while hoping their teams can do something about breaking that 44-year streak.

“The Metro Conference has had a ton of talent,” Lanik said. “But I know that East and Southeast are going to give it a run this year.”

Jones knows the history of that last Lincoln champion, and he knows who coached it. That Southeast squad that defeated Papillion-La Vista 5-2 was led by Charlie Gordon, whose grandson Alex would go on to fame with the Kansas City Royals.

“When you’re talking about Alex Gordon’s grandpa, you’re going way back,” Jones said. “Our school was the last one to do it and it would be pretty special to do it again.”

East and Southeast will open state tourney play Friday at Werner Park in the four-game first round. The Spartans play Elkhorn South at 1 p.m., followed by Millard South vs. the Knights at 4.

Lanik’s squad is 24-3 and ranked third while Jones’ team is 22-6 and ranked seventh.

East, which started 11-0, has lost to only two teams this season. The Spartans have lost twice to Millard South and once to Lincoln Southwest, though East also has beaten both those squads.

“We started out hot and then cooled off a little bit,” Lanik said. “But I think we’re playing our best baseball, and we’re healthy and ready.”

East won its district title Saturday with a 6-1 victory over Omaha Westside. The Warriors will head to state as one of two wild cards.

“We figured that Westside would be the team we’d see in that final,” Lanik said. “I thought that game was one of our more balanced efforts.”

Southeast has quietly put together one of its best seasons in recent years. The Knights have not lost two consecutive games and strung together an eight-game win streak in midseason.

Jones’ squad reached state for the first time since 2018 by winning two close games last Saturday. The Knights beat Columbus 2-1 in a district semifinal and then defeated Lincoln North Star 3-2 in nine innings in the final.

“It’s been a great season so far,” Jones said. “I’m proud of the way we finished strong.”

Jones said one key to the Knights’ success is the number of multi-sport athletes on the team. That includes Jake Appleget, a Nebraska football signee.

“Six of our nine starters play football,” the coach said. “We preach to all our athletes at Southeast the importance of playing more than one sport and we feel it pays off.”

Jones, in his seventh season as head coach, said he was impressed by this year’s state tourney field.

“It’s eight really good teams,” he said. “I personally feel this is the best Nebraska high school baseball has been in a long time.”

Lanik, who was an assistant at Omaha Creighton Prep for six years and Elkhorn South for one, is in his fourth year with the Spartans. He said he would look forward to a game against the Junior Jays, though that couldn’t happen until Tuesday’s third round.

“(Prep coach) Pat Mooney is one of my best friends,” he said. “He and I talk almost every day.”

Lanik’s love of baseball filters down to his sons, named after three Hall of Famers – Brooks Robinson, Ken Griffey Jr. and Lou Gehrig. Brooks is 8, Griffey is 5 and Gehrig 3.

“My wife is a saint for going along with those names,” Lanik said.

The other first-round games Friday are top-ranked Millard West vs. No. 9 Kearney at 10 a.m. and No. 2 Prep vs. No. 6 Westside at 7 p.m.

East will be seeking its first state title while Southeast will be chasing its sixth but first since, well, 1977.

“Our guys are going into the tourney with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder,” Jones said. “We’re hoping we can do some good things at state.”

