Two-time champion Nicole Kolbas leads Class A state championship

NORFOLK, Neb. — Two-time champion Nicole Kolbas takes a three-stroke cushion into Tuesday’s final round of the Class A state golf championship.

The Lincoln Pius X senior, who recently committed to Indiana, had a round of four birdies and four bogeys to match Norfolk Country Club’s par 72. She started with back-to-back birdies, then fell back to 1 over before making a birdie 3 with two holes to play.

Metro Conference champion Izabella Pesicka, a Millard North junior, is in second after a 75. She bogeyed her final hole.

Also breaking 80 were Lincoln Southwest freshman Eden Larson (76) and Grand Island senior Hailey Kenkel (78).

Millard North, seeking a first state title in girls golf, shot a four-golfer total of 325 to be one ahead of defending champion Southwest. Lincoln East, which would be another first-time winner, is five back of the Mustangs.

Millard North counted an 80 by Erica Lee, an 84 by district champ Cali Wisdom and an 86 by Erica Headlee.

Class B

Defending champion Julia Karmazin from Elkhorn North birdied three of the first four holes on the back nine at Monument Shadows in Gering while shooting a 1-under 71.

The junior has a four-stroke lead over Scottsbluff senior Anna Kelley, with Omaha Duchesne freshman Whitney Dahir another stroke back after a 76.

Duchesne, which hasn’t won state since a four-year reign ending in 2018, took the first-day lead with a Class B tournament-record 320 total, three ahead of Scottsbluff. The Bearcats also bettered the previous record of 326 set by Elkhorn South in 2011.

All five in Duchesne’s lineup were in the top 15, with Isabelle Gutschewski shooting 79, Kathleen Kelley 82, June Mullen 83 and Elizabeth Wright 87.

Class C

First-round leader Olivia Lovegrove, with a 2-under 70 at Elks Country Club in Columbus, had only the fourth round under par in Class C tournament history.

The Lincoln Christian junior, coming off a Class C-record 65 in districts, got to 3 under after seven holes and parred the next 10 until closing with a bogey 5 on the 18th hole. Her lead over second-place Camryn Johnson of two-time defending team champion Broken Bow is nine strokes.

Broken Bow shot 348, only three strokes higher than its closing score last year and a better start than either of the past two years. Molly Custer, a sophomore, backed up Johnson with an 85.​