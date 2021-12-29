Two-time defending champ Millard South advances to Metro Holiday girls tournament final

Two-time defending champion Millard South will go for its third straight Metro Holiday tournament title following a 58-54 win over Bellevue East on Wednesday in a girls' semifinal.
Mya Babbitt scored 16 points to pace the top-ranked Patriots, who moved to 9-0. They will play for the championship at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Baxter Arena.
Riley Jensen scored 21 points to lead the 6-3 Chieftains.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
Photos: Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2021: Showstoppers
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH