Two-time defending champ Millard South advances to Metro Holiday girls tournament final
BASKETBALL

Two-time defending champ Millard South advances to Metro Holiday girls tournament final

Two-time defending champion Millard South will go for its third straight Metro Holiday tournament title following a 58-54 win over Bellevue East on Wednesday in a girls' semifinal.

Mya Babbitt scored 16 points to pace the top-ranked Patriots, who moved to 9-0. They will play for the championship at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Baxter Arena.

Riley Jensen scored 21 points to lead the 6-3 Chieftains.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

