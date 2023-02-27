Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Southeast avenged their losses from Feb. 4 to qualify for the Class A state tournament next week.

North Star took a big lead after the first quarter and held off Gretna 48-43. Southeast held Omaha Creighton Prep to one basket in the fourth quarter until the final seconds of a 47-42 win.

Gretna will be the one at-large team in the Class A field. Prep will not qualify.

Millard North 75, Kearney 66

Eli Gaeth made his first six shots for 15 points in the first quarter and the Millard North guard finished with 27 points as two-time defending Class A champion Millard North (21-4) held off Kearney 75-66 in a district final.

Ben Johnson had 25 points and Jack Dahlgren 23 for Kearney (17-8).