Services for well-known Omaha tennis player Dan Sloboth, 65, who died Aug. 3 following heart surgery, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Coram Deo Church, 8787 Pacific St.
The 1975 Omaha Ryan graduate was a two-time Class B high school state champion in No. 1 singles. He lettered in tennis four years at NU. He retired from IBM in 2019 after 30 years.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 44 years, the former Theresa Palmesano; daughter Kari Bradley; and siblings Anne Bula, Ellen Sloboth, Sue Sloboth and Tony Sloboth.