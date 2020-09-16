Two volleyball teams come together to support Weeping Water teacher with cancer

Grinvalds said her players were enthusiastic about the opportunity to bring a little joy to someone going through a difficult time.

“It’s indicative of how all of our kids are here," she said. “Our team is very compassionate and caring, and the girls didn’t hesitate."

With everyone on board, the teams formed a letter on either side of the volleyball net and the photo was taken. Peteranetz said it was a moment that transcended the sport that brought the teams together that night.

“It’s hard to put into words what that meant," he said. “We were honored and touched that their players would do that for someone they didn’t even know."

Unlike the Boys Town players and fans, Peteranetz knows Bescheinen well and understands the battle she’s fighting. Residents from Weeping Water, Yutan and other surrounding towns have taken part in fund-raisers to help defray the family’s medical bills.

“KT has helped so many people in her time at Weeping Water," Peteranetz said. “Unfortunately, now she’s on a journey that nobody wants to go on."

Tracy Andersen, the school nurse at Weeping Water and a close friend of Bescheinen, said the volleyball photo achieved its goal.