Ty Wisdom hired as Millard South football coach
Here are the All-Nebraska football teams since 2015.

Lexington graduate and former Millard South assistant Ty Wisdom is returning to Millard South as its next football coach.

Wisdom will take over for Andy Means, the coach with the most wins in school history, after Means announced his retirement last November.

“There is no doubt Coach Wisdom will carry on the strong tradition of Millard South football,’’ Patriots Athletic Director Steve Throne said in a news release. “His work ethic and passion for the game are the perfect fit for our football program. Coach has shown the ability to build positive relationships with his student-athletes, staff, and community.”

Wisdom left Millard South for Arizona and after two years as an assistant, he was head coach at Phoenix Horizon for five years. His best season was 2019, when it went 9-2 and made the state quarterfinals.

This past season, he coached Phoenix Desert Vista High School. The Thunder went 5-6 with a playoff appearance. But in early January, he and the school parted ways.

"At the end of the day, it came down to people in leadership positions not allowing me to do what I believe needs to be done to be an elite football program in Arizona," Wisdom told the Arizona Republic in a text message.

He was a three-sport athlete at Lexington, graduating in 2001.​

