Tyson Terry has a familiar name, but he's making his own legacy with Omaha North wrestling

“He could just wrestle,” Carlson said. “You just never know how he’s going to adjust to high school. Being a young freshman, you never know how they’re going to respond.”

Questions about physicality at the next level were answered in the fall, when Terry started on the defensive line for the football team. He played in all 12 games, racking up 85 tackles and five sacks — both second on the team — as North reached the quarterfinal of the state playoffs.

He needed less than a month to show he belonged with the big boys on the mat, too.

Terry, who said he weighs between 260 and 265 on most days, already owns wins over three of the four who are ranked behind him in the Class A heavyweight class.

But it’s still business as usual, his dad said.

“That hasn’t made him complacent,” Ryan Terry said. “He doesn’t let any of that get to him.”

Not the lofty expectations. Not the potential to make history. And certainly not the early success.

And Ryan would know.