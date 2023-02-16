Forget getting his feet under him.

Zaiyahn Ornelas was stomping the throttle Thursday in his first state tournament.

The Wilber-Clatonia freshman showed what all the buzz was about, finishing both matches by first period pin and advancing to Friday’s semifinal round at the CHI Health Center.

Ornelas, unbeaten and ranked as the top pound-for-pound wrestler in Class C by Huskermat, spent just over three minutes of combined mat time on his falls.

“Just really blessed to be here,” he said of his state tourney debut. “Hard work, dedication in the practice room, that’s what this is.”

Takedowns in the first ten seconds of both matches set the tone for what was to come. An opening-round pin over Carter Wander of Syracuse came in the final ticks of the first frame. A slap of the mat in the quarterfinals came even quicker.

Three takedowns before the match was even a minute old was part of an Ornelas blitz. He secured the pin of Milford’s Quinn Zegers just past the midway point of the opening period.

“He’s on you,” Wilber-Clatonia coach James Bates said of Ornelas' style. “He’s not going to give you a second to rest.”

Or as Ornelas put it: “My mind’s just go, go, go.”

It’s that sort of relentlessness that makes him such an exciting prospect.

He’s the lone freshman on the Huskermat Big Board, a compilation of the state’s top 12 wrestlers, no matter the weight or class.

Ornelas has been taken down only once during a 41-0 freshman campaign, and that came to Class A semifinalist Abdi Unle of Omaha Bryan. Ornelas would go on to pin Unle after building an 11-2 lead.

“Almost everything,” Bates replied when asked what Ornelas does well. “I’ve never coached a kid that has as good of hips as he has. They’re just unbelievable. That makes him so tough on both top and bottom.”

And then there’s the work ethic.

Bates said there was a time when Ornelas won a national championship and was back in the wrestling room the next day.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for a while,” the coach said of his prize pupil’s first state tournament, “counting down the years for him to get up here.”

Ornelas had hardly broken a sweat after his semifinal. And his demeanor was even more steady.

Asked if he was looking forward to putting on a show at state, his answer sounded more like a postseason veteran.

“No shows,” Ornelas said. “Just one match at a time, and go at it.”

He’ll get a test in fourth-ranked Devin Nuttelman of Cross County-Osceola in Friday night’s semifinal round. David City freshman Hayden Schmit and Ryan Stusse Jr of Battle Creek — the two wrestlers behind Ornelas in the rankings, respectively — are in the other semifinal.

“He’ll be challenged tomorrow night,” Bates said. “That’s going to be a heckuva match.”

