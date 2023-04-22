The Gretna girls soccer program is going to look significantly different next season when the school district opens a second high school and some current players have to change schools.

For now, the Dragons are trying to stay focused on this team, which is putting together one of the most dominating seasons in state history.

The Class A top-ranked Gretna moved its winning streak to 38 matches over three seasons with a 3-1 win against No. 2 Lincoln East on Saturday at Seacrest Field. The Class A winning streak record is 61 by Omaha Duchesne in the 1990s.

Next fall Gretna East will open and only the current junior class is assured of being able to stay playing for the Dragons.

“All of the juniors will stay at (Gretna), and a lot of the sophomores will be going to Gretna East because that’s where they live,” Gretna coach Chace Hutchison said. “The freshmen class is about 50/50 (for changing schools). It’s a closed boundary, so it's where you live is where you go.”

Gretna East may be a Class B school in the first season, but will probably play several Class A schools during the regular season. Gretna will still be Class A.

“Both teams are still going to be really deep, and still good,” Hutchison said. “I’ve said it for two years now, we have enough talent to form two varsity teams and have a bunch of good starters out there. It’s just going to allow girls to get more minutes and be highlighted more. Now, it is going to hurt our depth obviously splitting. But both will be very skilled at soccer still. I anticipate both teams will be very successful still.”

Hutchison still hasn't lost a match in two years as Gretna head coach. He’s a history teacher at Gretna who was a soccer journalist before getting the head coaching job. He helped run Nebraska Soccer Talk, a website, social media account and podcast covering soccer in the state. Hutchison did interviews with players and coaches.

Saturday’s match was scoreless at halftime before the teams combined for four goals over a 12-minute stretch in the second half.

Gretna’s first goal came on a penalty kick by London De Fini with 26 minutes left in the match. Then just two minutes later the lead reached 2-0 with a score by Allison Marshall. She made a great move near the goal and beat the goalkeeper 1-on-1.

Gretna gave up a rare goal when East’s MaKynlie Cade scored on a shot from 20 yards with 16 minutes left in the match.

Gretna’s final goal came by Sonora De Fini, coming as a result of her steal near the goal and a quick shot to the top corner of the net for a 3-1 lead.

The match started with some challenging conditions with a wind chill of 28 degrees. Hutchison was happy that all three goals came as a result of something the team talked about at halftime.

Gretna has been dominant again, outscoring its opponents 60-2 this season. The Spartans' goal was the first time they'd been scored on, with the other conceded goal coming on an own goal when a ball deflected off a Dragon for a score.

Gretna will try for its third straight state championship next month. Hutchison said this team is just as talented this season as last, and maybe more.

“They’re both so good,” he said. “We’re probably on par with last year’s team. This year we have so many talented individuals that can do so many great things on the field. In my opinion both teams are going to be remembered for a long time. It’s hard to pick one over the other, and we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves. But these girls are really good. They’re probably one of the best teams that the state has seen.”

There are 12 Gretna players who have already made college soccer commitments, and about five more will probably end up doing so.

The Dragons changed its schedule for this season and added two of Lincoln’s best soccer programs in Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest. Gretna beat Southwest 2-1 last week.

“We’re trying to incorporate more teams around the state to the schedule,” Hutchison said. "We know the kind of talent that's in Lincoln, so we want to challenge ourselves against a different look and a different environment.”