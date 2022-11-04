 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VOLLEYBALL

Undefeated Lincoln Lutheran rolls into Class C2 championship match

Sights and sounds from the NSAA Class D1 state volleyball tournament in Lincoln on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Unbeaten Lincoln Lutheran advanced to the Class C-2 championship match of the state volleyball tournament Friday with a 25-19, 25-9, 25-16 semifinal win over Oakland-Craig.

The 39-0 Warriors will seek to cap its perfect season in the 1 p.m. final Saturday at the Devaney Center.

The 28-10 Knights will play in a consolation match Saturday at Lincoln North Star.

