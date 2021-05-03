'Unreal': Millard South soccer continues its season on an unexpected play

Now one win from getting back to the state tournament for the first time since winning it all in 2008, a Burke team looking to end its own postseason drought stands in the way. The Bulldogs' last trip to state came in 2009.

While Millard South won 3-0 when the teams met late last month, Cooney expects to see a different Burke team on Wednesday.

“I think you’ll see the same kind of game as the one we had today,” he said. “It’s likely going to come down to one score, one play.”

Other boys games

Lincoln Southwest 5, Lincoln North Star 0

Eli Rhoades had a goal and two assists as the top-ranked Silver Hawks cruised into the district finals. It was the 12th shutout of the season for Southwest, and the sixth straight clean sheet for keeper Nolan Fuelberth.

The Silver Hawks will meet Papillion-La Vista South, a 1-0 winner over Lincoln High, in the District A-1 championship on Wednesday. The Titans got a goal from Andre Santamaria late in the first half and played the final 15 minutes down a man.

Millard North 4, Elkhorn South 0