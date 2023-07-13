Gretna East will be Class B in all sports as the new school joins the Metro Conference.

Ryan Garder, Gretna East’s athletic director, confirmed it Thursday. The school is expected to have an initial enrollment of 600, which places it in Class B.

“Gretna Public Schools will monitor increasing enrollment and NSAA & (Metro) policies to make a determination regarding the appropriate competitive class for future school years,’’ a subsequent press release said.

The Metro Conference has been primarily a Class A league. However, three of its members will be in Class B in 2023-24 — Omaha Buena Vista, Omaha Westview and Gretna East. None of the three will have a senior class.

Gretna High, from which East is being spun off, remains Class A in all sports.

Other schools changing conferences this year include Ashland-Greenwood, leaving the Capitol for the Trailblazer; Hastings, from the Greater Nebraska to the Eastern Midlands as the league’s westernmost school and Giltner, from the Crossroads to Twin Valley.

For 2024-25, Hi Line (the Elwood/Eustis Farnam co-op) is leaving the Fort Kearney and Sutherland the South Platte Valley for the Republican Plains.

No football at Osmond, Elba

Osmond in Eight Man-2 and Elba in Six Man, because of low participation, have canceled their football seasons.

Osmond was 3-5 last season. Elba 0-8.

The NSAA has paired up six of Elba’s opponents for games, leaving two with open weeks. For Osmond, it was four opponents paired up, four with open weeks.

Elba coach Logan Simmerman said only four of the 17 boys in the school were going to play.

“We are adding a St. Paul transfer boy, and a foreign exchange student. So this may put us at six, but not enough to compete varsity-wise,’’ Simmerman said. “We may be in the same predicament for the upcoming two-year cycle. There is an open meeting to discuss our options for next year.”

New baseball coaches

Lincoln High and Lincoln Northeast have named new baseball coaches.

The Links have hired Chaz Dunn to replace Jon Beiermann. The Rockets’ new coach will be Fletcher Zornes, who takes over for Kyle Parker.

Dunn, who teaches business at Lincoln High, played baseball at Peru State.

Zornes, a former player and coach at Lincoln Pius X, played at Grinnell. He teaches history at Lincoln High and is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan.

Prep’s winning season

Omaha Creighton Prep’s scoring breakdown in leading the boys Class A All-Sports Award standings was inadvertently omitted from a recent article.

The Junior Jays, in tallying 99 points, had state championship teams in swimming, track and soccer. They tied for second in golf and were third in football, fifth in tennis, sixth in basketball and baseball and seventh in cross country.

Mike Patterson contributed to this report.​