Upsets highlight first round of Class C state softball tournament

HASTINGS — Three of the lower-seeded teams earned upset victories Wednesday in the first round of the 20th Class C state softball tournament.

The biggest upset was No. 8-seed Central City upsetting top-ranked and one-seed West Point GACC 6-4 at the Smith Softball Complex.

It’s the first time the No. 4-ranked Bison have won a first round state tournament game in three appearances. Freshman pitcher Jerzie Schindler scattered eight hits and struck out eight.

Kearney Catholic and Malcolm were the other two upset victors. No. 3-seed Wahoo Neumann earned a 9-1, six-inning victory over Hastings St. Cecilia.

Malcolm routed defending Class C state champion Fairbury 16-3 in four innings with a nine-run fourth inning.

Central City and Kearney Catholic will play in one of the 4:30 p.m. winner’s brackets game while Malcolm meets Neumann in the other match-up. The six teams with one loss will meet in elimination games Thursday.

Central City (23-10)...........000 500 1 – 6 8 1

West Point GACC (23-3).....102 010 0 – 4 8 2