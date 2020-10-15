Upsets in singles, doubles place Omaha Westside in thick of Class A team race

An upset in singles followed by a major upset in doubles put Omaha Westside in the thick of the team race at the Class A state meet.

Westside moved three of its four entries into Friday’s semifinals, and the Warriors and Lincoln East are tied for second with 32 points. Lincoln Southwest, which won three tight quarterfinals, has all four entries in the semis and leads with 36 points.

“I knew we had to show up today and play the best tennis we’ve played all season. They showed up and did that,” Westside coach Jordane Warkentin said.

At No. 1 singles, junior Clark Rue, the sixth seed, rallied to edge third-seeded Kirby Le of Lincoln East 4-6, 6-4, 10-8. Rue earned a break of serve to win the second set, then neither player led by more than two points in the third-set tiebreaker.

Rue took a 7-5 lead on the best point of the tiebreak as the players exchanged volleys at the net before he hit a winner. Le tied it 7-7 before Rue won three of the last four points.

Rue had lost his only previous matchup against Le this season, a 9-7 decision in the first match of the year.

“I feel I’ve really improved since then,” said Rue, who played doubles the past two seasons. “I’ve had a ton of singles practice since then.”