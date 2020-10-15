Upsets in singles, doubles place Omaha Westside in thick of Class A team race

An upset in singles followed by a major upset in doubles put Omaha Westside in the thick of the team race at the Class A state meet.
Westside moved three of its four entries into Friday’s semifinals, and the Warriors and Lincoln East are tied for second with 32 points. Lincoln Southwest, which won three tight quarterfinals, has all four entries in the semis and leads with 36 points.
“I knew we had to show up today and play the best tennis we’ve played all season. They showed up and did that,” Westside coach Jordane Warkentin said.
At No. 1 singles, junior Clark Rue, the sixth seed, rallied to edge third-seeded Kirby Le of Lincoln East 4-6, 6-4, 10-8. Rue earned a break of serve to win the second set, then neither player led by more than two points in the third-set tiebreaker.
Rue took a 7-5 lead on the best point of the tiebreak as the players exchanged volleys at the net before he hit a winner. Le tied it 7-7 before Rue won three of the last four points.
Rue had lost his only previous matchup against Le this season, a 9-7 decision in the first match of the year.
“I feel I’ve really improved since then,” said Rue, who played doubles the past two seasons. “I’ve had a ton of singles practice since then.”
Westside capped its day when Zev Gordman and Thomas Pate, the ninth seed at No. 2 doubles, earned a 6-4, 7-5 win over top-seeded Nick Huang and Josh Morales of Omaha Creighton Prep. Westside’s team also won a third-set tiebreaker 11-9 over Papillion-La Vista just to get to the quarterfinal.
Tiebreakers in the quarterfinals also went Southwest’s way.
At No. 1 singles, Grady Works won the last three points of a second-set tiebreaker before controlling the third-set tiebreaker in a 5-7, 7-6 (8), 10-1 win over Joe Plachy of Lincoln Pius X.
At No. 1 doubles, Samuel Johnson and Jacob Balfany won their third-set tiebreaker 11-9 over Millard North’s Connor Gharst and Allan Muinov.
In Friday’s semifinals, which start at 9 a.m., Works will face two-time defending champion Ethan Neil of Papio while Rue plays Fremont’s Alex Bigsby.
In No. 1 doubles, Southwest will play Lincoln East while top-seeded Lincoln Southeast faces Kearney, which also won a third-set tiebreaker in its quarterfinal.
Results
Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 36, Lincoln East 32, Omaha Westside 32, Kearney 22, Lincoln Pius X 20, Lincoln Southeast 20, Bellevue West 18, Millard North 18, Papillion-La Vista 16, Fremont 14, Om. Creighton Prep 12, Lincoln North Star 12, Millard West 12, Norfolk 10, Elkhorn South 8, Millard South 8, Papio South 8, Bellevue East 4, Gretna 4, Lincoln High 2, North Platte 2.
Individuals scoring: Quarterfinals — No. 1 singles: Ethan Neil, PL, def. Nathan Ramachandran, CP, 6-2, 6-1. Grady Works, LSW, def. Joe Plachy, LPX, 5-7, 7-6 (8), 10-1. Clark Rue, OW, def. Kirby Le, LE, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8. Alex Bigsby, Fremont, def. Jeremiah Witkop, BW, 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 singles: AJ Shefsky, OW, def. Nahum Barber, LSE, 6-4, 6-1. Asher Saulsbury, Kearney, def. Trey Conant, BW, 6-2, 6-4. Markus Rutledge, LSW, def. Ashton Halat, MN, 7-5, 6-4. Yakub Islamov, LE, def. Cooper Nichols, LPX, 4-6, 6-3, 12-10. No. 1 doubles: Graham Peterson-Nathanial Rathe, LSE, def. Jake Bonnett-Alex Kugler, OW, 6-1, 6-3. Samuel Rademacher-Charles Brockmeier, Kearney, def. Jase Woita-Ian Woita, LPX, 7-6 (6), 2-6, 10-3. Kyle Givens-Jacob Whitson, LE, def. Timothy Chase-Shawn Ramachandran, CP, 6-1, 6-2. Samuel Johnson-Jacob Balfamy, LSW, def. Connor Gharst-Allan Muinov, MN, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 11-9. No. 2 doubles: Zev Gordman-Thomas Pate, OW, def. Nick Huang-Josh Morales, CP, 6-4, 7-5. Dylan Thompson-Jack Shaffer, LSW, def. Jackson Bokenkamp-Carter Goff, Kearney, 6-0, 6-1. Kumo Babe-Kaiden Bradley, LE, def. Cooper Woods-Camden Hjermstad, LSE, 6-1, 6-2. Miles Meier-Hayden Kelberlau, ES, def. Carter Eastridge-Talik Runge, MS, 6-2, 6-3.
