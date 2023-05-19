A pair of upsets of top seeds highlighted the semifinal round at the Class A girls state tennis meet Friday morning.

At 1 singles, Omaha Marian senior Cecilia Regan rolled past top-seeded Corinne Barber of Lincoln Southeast 6-2, 6-2.

The fifth-seeded Regan will play Omaha Westside's Grace Greenwald, who outlasted Elkhorn South's Ratna Kang in three sets in the other semifinal. Greenwald, who won the third set 6-3, and Kang was a rematch of last week's Metro Conference final.

At 1 doubles, sisters Lucy and Eunice Cho of Millard North took down top-seeded Gibsen Chapman and Adeline Fornander of Lincoln East 6-3, 6-3 in their semifinal.

The 2 singles final will feature Michaela Altman of Millard North against Aly Sherman of Elkhorn South, while Elkhorn South and Lincoln East are in the 2 doubles final.​

In the team standings, Elkhorn South leads with 36 points, less than two points ahead of Omaha Marian.

The finals will begin at 1 p.m.

In Class B in Lincoln, defending champ Ina Satpathy of Omaha Duchesne is back in the 1 singles final, while Elkhorn North and Omaha Skutt are in the 1 doubles final.

