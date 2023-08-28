Omaha Skutt coach Renee Saunders rescheduled a flight to be there.

Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala will attend, despite her team playing a match the night before and night after.

North Platte coach Shelly Byrn can’t be there, but she excused her players who will make the three-hour trip to Lincoln from practice that day.

It's clear the excitement for Volleyball Day in Nebraska has spread throughout the high school ranks.

Omaha Marian coach Jake Moore, a Huskers season-ticket holder for 30 years, said he wouldn’t miss it.

“I have to be there,” he said. “It’s exciting to see an indoor game being played for the first time outside.”

Countless high school coaches and players from across the state — as well as younger players from clubs — will be in Lincoln on Wednesday night as Nebraska seeks to set a volleyball attendance record at Memorial Stadium. An estimated 85,000-plus are expected to attend the Huskers’ match vs. UNO.

Moore, who is third among active coaches in the state with 729 wins, said he wants to be a part of something special.

“If they make history, I want to say I was there,” he said. “There will be four teams playing that day and I’ve sent players to all four, so that’ll be awesome.”

The UNO-NU match at 7 p.m. will be preceded by an exhibition between UNK and Wayne State at 4:30.

Zavala, in her 49th season with the Crusaders with a state-record 1,152 wins, also said it was an event she couldn’t miss.

“I have people calling me pretty much every day for tickets,” she said. “It’s all really exciting and such a special day for the sport of volleyball in our state.”

Zavala said with the enthusiasm she has seen, even more tickets to the match could have been sold.

“It sounds like they could have sold 20,000 more,” she said. “That’s kind of impossible to even think about.”

Zavala is squeezing the Wednesday night event in between Tuesday’s home match against Blue Hill and Thursday’s match at Hastings St. Cecilia.

“This could be something that’s once in a lifetime,” she said. “I’d really hate to miss it.”

Saunders, a former Nebraska player who has guided the SkyHawks to eight straight Class B titles, originally was leaving for Florida on Wednesday night in preparation for her team’s appearance this weekend in the Nike Tournament at Tampa. Now she's taking a flight that will leave Thursday.

“It’s something that will be neat not just for the Huskers but for the whole state,” she said. “I know (coach) John Cook has talked about it for a while, so it’ll be amazing to see how this all comes off.”

Byrn, in her first year as North Platte’s coach, said several of her players who were fortunate to get tickets would be attending, though she’ll have to miss it.

“I asked them why they didn’t buy me a ticket,” she said. “Even though we have a busy week, I excused them from practice and told them to have a good time.”

Byrn said she’ll do the next best thing to keep other players in North Platte happy.

“I’ll have it playing on the scoreboard,” she said. “Some of us have responsibilities and won’t be able to make it, but for sure we’ll still be watching.”

Papillion-La Vista coach Priscilla Petersen said she and several of her players would be in Lincoln.

“It’s such a cool opportunity,” she said. “We have a match the following day (at Millard South) so hopefully we’ll get it together by then.”

That enthusiasm also can be found at the Nebraska Premier volleyball club.

“Living in a volleyball state, there’s tremendous interest among the clubs and the players,” said Michelle Lund, Premier’s director of communications. “I think everyone is just looking at this as a great celebration of our sport throughout the state.”

Lund said you don’t necessarily have to be a fan to want to be present Wednesday.

“A lot of my friends aren’t necessarily volleyball fans, and they all say they have to be there,” she said. “We’re talking about something historic, and everybody wants to say they were a part of it.”

Lund called it a positive that NU delayed announcing that country singer Scotty McCreery would perform at a postmatch concert.

“Volleyball fans were buying all of those early tickets, and that showed how much they love this sport,” she said. “It’s going to be crazy.”

An email was sent to high school and club volleyball teams so they could purchase tickets as a group. More than 40 team buses are expected.

It also is fortunate for those players that Volleyball Day is scheduled on a Wednesday, a night when few high school matches are played. But not everyone can attend.

Scottsbluff coach Leslie Foral was going to surprise her high school teams with 34 tickets. But the Bearcats have a varsity match Thursday against Alliance that they were unable to reschedule — a problem when it’s an 800-mile round trip to Lincoln and back.

“We tried like crazy to move that match, but we couldn’t find another date,” Foral said. “Our girls don’t even know about this yet but they’ll find out soon, and that’s going to be rough.”

The coach added this is her varsity squad’s busiest week with eight matches in seven days. That includes a tournament that begins Friday morning in Gillette, Wyoming.

“It would have been so much fun for our girls,” she said. “But unless someone has a plane we can jump on, it’s probably not going to happen.”

Some also voiced concerns about the unpredictability of the weather, but the forecast appears promising with no threat of rain.

“There are still other intangibles outdoors that you don’t even think about when playing indoors,” Saunders said. “The wind, the sun glare and the possible humidity definitely could affect things.”

The coach added there was one other factor to consider playing in the stadium.

“I think depth perception also is something to think about,” she said. “This is going to be new for everyone so that probably will be a big adjustment.”

Moore will have his team practicing Wednesday morning before leaving for Lincoln.

“All four of our teams have tickets and I’m guessing it’s like that at a lot of other high schools,” he said. “We’re all just hoping that after all this planning and all this anticipation that they’re able to pull it off.”

Moore said the matches at the football stadium are the latest outside-the-box events in the world of sports.

“I’ve watched basketball games played on an aircraft carrier and hockey games played outside,” he said. “Why not volleyball in a football stadium?”