Volleyball players were 'so ready' to compete as Jamboree matches test COVID guidelines

In some ways, it looked like your typical high school volleyball match.
In other ways, it didn’t.
Thursday was one of the first nights for exhibition Jamboree matches, and an early test for athletic competition under COVID-19 guidelines. At Omaha Roncalli, the host Crimson Pride played in a triangular against Ralston and Omaha Christian Academy.
Roncalli and Ralston swept their earlier best-of-three matches against the Eagles, who were a late replacement for Omaha Burke. The Bulldogs and the other Omaha Public School teams are not taking part in athletic activities the first quarter of this school year because of the pandemic.
The Crimson Pride won the final match against the Rams 25-18, 25-13 to capture the triangular.
“The players have been so ready,” Roncalli coach Mark Kirlin said. “We’re just glad we’re getting the opportunity to play.”
None of the players on the court wore a mask in that final match, though most of the assistants and players on the bench did. Neither head coach wore a mask because it hampered their ability to communicate with players.
“A lot of girls have trouble breathing through the masks,” Rams coach Bo Yong said. “But we do wear them in practice.”
Kirlin said he spoke with his players’ parents about whether to wear a mask.
“It’s up to each school to decide that,” he said. “Our players are more comfortable without them.”
Most fans and game officials wore masks, and there was a reasonable amount of social distancing in the grandstand. Admission to the triangular was reserved for immediate family members for coronavirus purposes, so attendance was relatively small.
“That was too bad because I know we would have had a much bigger crowd tonight,” Yong said. “We had to say no to some of our players’ grandparents.”
Volleyballs were being sanitized regularly during the matches and hand sanitizer was being used by all three teams.
“We’re doing the best we can to stay safe,” Kirlin said, “while still trying to keep things somewhat normal.”
When it was over, the teams passed on traditional handshakes to limit the spread of germs. Instead, the players waved to each other.
Hubschman and Claire Wilson each had nine kills for Roncalli while setter Skylar Needham dished out 26 assists.
The regular season starts next Thursday.
Omaha Roncalli 2, Ralston 0
Ralston.....................18 13
Omaha Roncalli........25 25
R (kills-aces-blocks): Tiana Cornist 1-30, Emilee Brand 1-0-0, Sami Eary 2-0-0, Alli Willits 1-0-0, Mia Tvrdy 5-0-0.
OR: Ella Matthies 5-0-0, Caitlin Keating 5-0-0, Tia Earleywine 1-0-0, Libby Hubschman 9-3-0, Claire Wilson 9-2-2, Skylar Needham 0-0-1, Elizabeth Mendick 0-3-0.
Set assists: R, 6 (Brand 6); OR 26 (Needham 26).
