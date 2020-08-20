Volleyball players were 'so ready' to compete as Jamboree matches test COVID guidelines

In some ways, it looked like your typical high school volleyball match.

In other ways, it didn’t.

Thursday was one of the first nights for exhibition Jamboree matches, and an early test for athletic competition under COVID-19 guidelines. At Omaha Roncalli, the host Crimson Pride played in a triangular against Ralston and Omaha Christian Academy.

Roncalli and Ralston swept their earlier best-of-three matches against the Eagles, who were a late replacement for Omaha Burke. The Bulldogs and the other Omaha Public School teams are not taking part in athletic activities the first quarter of this school year because of the pandemic.

The Crimson Pride won the final match against the Rams 25-18, 25-13 to capture the triangular.

“The players have been so ready,” Roncalli coach Mark Kirlin said. “We’re just glad we’re getting the opportunity to play.”

None of the players on the court wore a mask in that final match, though most of the assistants and players on the bench did. Neither head coach wore a mask because it hampered their ability to communicate with players.

“A lot of girls have trouble breathing through the masks,” Rams coach Bo Yong said. “But we do wear them in practice.”