Globe-trotting libero Olivia Mauch has returned, which is good news for Bennington.

The Nebraska commit has helped the Badgers get off to a 5-0 start and earn a No. 4 Class B ranking. The senior says she’s also happy to be home after helping the USA Under-19 national team win gold at the recent World Championships in Croatia.

“It was a great experience,” she said. “We had lots of fun and obviously winning just made it better.”

The whole experience was new for Mauch, who traveled abroad for the first time.

“I was a little worried about the food, but it was actually really good,” she said. “We were kind of close to Italy, so we had lots of pizza and pasta.”

That carbo-loading paid off as Mauch helped the American squad rally from a two-set deficit in the final against Turkey to win in five. She finished with 13 digs and a gold medal, which she took to school when she returned.

“I put it in my backpack and brought it to practice,” she said. “It’s at home on my dresser right now.”

Mauch added the USA squad had positive vibes heading into the tournament.

“I think we were pretty confident, but not overconfident,” she said. “We’d only been practicing with each other six days before that, but our team really jelled.”

Mauch said the toughest part of the experience was the 10-hour plane ride to Croatia.

“That was so hard,” she said. “And then we had to practice right after that.”

Mauch is coming off a junior year in which she helped Bennington reach state for the first time since 2017. She had 837 digs and led Class B in aces with 83.

Things have gotten pretty much back to normal in her life. At a recent practice, she was hitting the ball back and forth with her sister Millie — a freshman setter.

“It’s super special having my little sister on the team,” she said. “This is my last season so I’m really excited to get a chance to play with her.”

Mauch said it hasn’t been difficult readjusting back to the high school ranks.

“The game doesn’t move quite as fast as when you’re playing teams from Turkey and China,” she said. “I just go out and try to play my best.”

She hasn’t missed a beat since stepping off that international stage. She’s averaging 6.2 digs per set for Bennington, which swept Class B No. 2 Norris on Thursday night.

“It’s great to have her back,” coach Lindsay Grant said. “It’s just brought a calmness back to the rest of the team and a sense of security.”

She added that Mauch “hit the ground running” in her return.

“We’re playing with confidence, and Olivia definitely helps with that,” Grant said. “Knowing she’s in that back row makes everyone feel like we always have a chance.”

Mauch said she is happy to be back with her teammates.

“They watched all of our (USA) matches, and that’s really nice,” she said. “They’re super supportive and that’s a great feeling.”

Mauch added that she is optimistic that the Badgers will return to state after being knocked out in the semifinals last year. It was the first time in eight tournament trips that Bennington made it out of the first round.

“I think we have a good chance to get back and I definitely want to help make that happen in my senior year,” she said. “It would be awesome to play in the final.”