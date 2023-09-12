Part of Bellevue West's volleyball strategy against Bennington on Tuesday night?

Keep the ball away from Husker commit Olivia Mauch, the Badgers' all-state libero.

​That plan paid off as the host Thunderbirds, ranked ninth in Class A, swept the best-of-3 match against the Class B No. 2 Badgers. Bellevue West prevailed 25-20, 25-20 at the triangular that included Class C-1 No. 9 Platteview.

"Our focus was aggressive serves and keep it away from 'Liv' as much as possible," Thunderbirds coach Christina Krajicek said. "Trying to avoid the Nebraska recruit is a solid plan because she takes up half of the court."

The first set was tied at 13-13 until Bellevue West went on an 8-0 run behind the strong serving of Kayla Eggiman. Elly Dow had three kills and a block during that run and the Thunderbirds eventually won on a block by Madelyn Anderson.

Krajicek's squad rode that momentum into the second set and never trailed, opening an 11-3 lead. The Badgers closed within 21-18 but Bellevue West finished off the match on Eggiman's team-leading 12th kill.

"She brings so much to the team," the coach said. "She has a heavy, heavy arm and has really improved defensively."

Tess Reitsma had eight kills for Bellevue West while Anderson had five blocks and Madison Emery 20 assists.

"I'm really proud of this group," Krajicek said. "They stay very composed and don't get frazzled."

Hayden Liebsack had seven kills and Mauch had four aces for Bennington, which suffered its second straight loss after 13 wins. The Badgers fell to Millard West, another ranked Class A team, in the final of the Kearney Invitational on Saturday.

"They served us aggressively and our energy was not there," Bennington coach Lindsay Grant said. "They're a good team and if you give them an inch, they're going to take a mile."

The Badgers bounced back to post a 25-13, 25-17 win over Platteview.

Bennington (13-2) ... 20;20

Bellevue West (12-4) ... 25;25

B (kills-aces-blocks): Evynn Olsen 2-0-0, Hayden Liebsack 7-0-0, Rayna Apley 2-0-0, Taylor Olsen 3-0-1, Olivia Mauch 0-4-0, Millie Mauch 0-1-1, Morgan Douan 2-0-0, Abby Dahlgren 0-0-1, Keatyn Liebsack 1-0-0.

BW: Kayla Eggiman 12-0-0, Angela Berger 0-1-0, Tess Reitsma 8-0-1, Madison Emery 0-1-0, Sofia Marquez 2-2-0, Madelyn Anderson 1-0-5, Elly Dow 5-0-1.

Set assists: B 17 (Uhlir 10, Millie Mauch 6, Olivia Mauch 1); BW 24 (Emery 20, Berger 4.

Photos: Bennington volleyball at Bellevue West