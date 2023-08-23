Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school volleyball teams heading into the 2023 season.

* * *

CLASS A

BELLEVUE EAST

Coach: Courtney Smeby, 11th year.

2022: 19-15.

Returning starters: Juniors: Mya Weber, M; Hope Marroquin, DS.

Outlook: The Chieftains have the tough task of replacing seven seniors; young players will be called on immediately.

BELLEVUE WEST

Coach: Christina Krajicek, 10th year.

2022: 14-23.

Returning starters: Seniors: Sofia Marques, 5-10, RS; Kayla Eggiman, 5-8, OH. Juniors: Tessa Reitsma, 5-10, OH; Michelle Burgess, 5-6, DS; Madelyn Anderson, 6-1, M; Madison Emery, 5-10, S. Sophomores: Angela Berger, 5-3, L.

Outlook: The Thunderbirds, with a rare losing record last year, should be improved this season.

COLUMBUS

Coach: Jeri Otten, 8th year.

2022: 18-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Addi Johnson, 5-10, OH; Carly Gaedeke, 5-5, L. Juniors: Ayla Janssen, 5-11, OH; Taytum Miller, 6-1, M. Sophomores: Paighton Erb, 5-11, M.

Outlook: The Discoverers haven’t been to state since the days of the Amandas — Gates and Iwansky — in 2004, but this group could make a serious push; Johnson had 318 kills last season.

GRAND ISLAND

Coach: Marcus Ehrke, 4th year.

2022: 21-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Haedyn Hoos, 5-8, OH; Jaylen Hansen, 5-3, L; Keira Jones, 6-0, M. Juniors: Tia Traudt, 6-0, M.

Outlook: The return of Traudt (437 kills) and Hoos (373 kills) is a major plus; replacing graduated setter Lauren Taylor (802 assists) is a key.

GRETNA

Coach: Wendy Loberg, 1st year.

2022: 30-10, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Seniors: Avery Fotoplos, 5-7, S; Cassie Stones, 5-10, OH. Juniors: Elle Heckenlively, 5-10, OH.

Outlook: A new era begins for the Dragons as assistant Loberg takes over for longtime coach Mike Brandon, now at Gretna East; Heckenlively had 346 kills last season.

LINCOLN EAST

Coach: Nicole Gingery.

2022: 23-11, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Shandy Fa’ali’i, 5-9, OH; Megan Waters, 5-9, OH; Brynne Topolski, 5-10, RS.

Outlook: The Spartans return several key players from last year’s squad that reached state for the first time since 2008; Fa’ali’I had 370 kills in 2022, Bradford with 1,040 assists.

LINCOLN HIGH

Coach: Stephanie Wilcox, 6th year.

2022: 8-24.

Returning starters: Seniors: Mykinzie Keller, 5-3, S. Juniors: Scarlett Anderson, 5-9, OH. Sophomores: Haidyn Case, 5-6, OH/L.

Outlook: Links are young but still hope to be competitive.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR

Coach: Kristi Nelson-Hitz.

2022: 12-21.

Returning starters: Seniors: Avery Bowen, 6-0, M; Maddie Dageforde, 6-0, M/RS; Ali Jacobs, 5-10, OH; Abby Lottman, 5-6, S; Macy Roth, 5-11, OH.

Outlook: The Navigators return a solid nucleus and could make a run at their first state tourney berth since 2014; Lottman had 815 assists in 2022.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST

Coach: Craig Songster, 14th year.

2022: 9-25.

Returning starters: Seniors: Serena Heeren, 6-1, M/RS; Genna LeMay, 5-7, S/RS; Tasia Sadler, 6-0, OH/RS; Laney Songster, 5-10, DS/OH; Doneelah Washington, 6-1, M/RS. Sophomore: McKinzie Peterson, 5-9, S/RS.

Outlook: The Rockets return several notable players and should show marked improvement.

LINCOLN PIUS X

Coach: Katie Wenz, 9th year.

2022: 23-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Sidda Hagedorn, M/OH. Juniors: Keeleigh Knobbe, OH/RS; Faith Venable, M/OH. Sophomores: Ava Markowski, OH/RS.

Outlook: The Thunderbolts came up one win short of state last year, losing to Millard West in a district final; replacing four-year starting setter Adison Markowski is the top priority.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST

Coach: Rob Huebner, 2nd year.

2022: 15-20.

Returning starters: Seniors: Kya Branch, 5-7, L; Catrice Olds, 5-9, OH. Juniors: Natalie Wardlow, 6-5, M; Kacey Porter, 5-7, RS.

Outlook: The Knights could make some noise if they can solidify the setter position; Wardlow is a Wisconsin pledge.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST

Coach: Jessica Kirkendall, 2nd year.

Returning starters: Seniors: Malayah Long, 6-0, S; Emerson Lionberger, 6-0, M; Abbie Appleget, 6-0, M; Teagan Little, 5-8, L; Ava Tomlin, 5-10, RS. Juniors: Olivia Kremer, 5-10, DS.

Outlook: Silver Hawks return several from last year’s 31-4 squad but must replace big hitters Alexa Gobel and Brinly Christensen; Long is pledged to Marquette.

MILLARD NORTH

Coach: Rian Kirby-Robinson, 2nd year.

2022: 17-16.

Returning starters: Seniors: Makenza Holly, 5-11, M; Bella Avila-Ambrosi, 5-11, M; Hailey Whitmarch, 5-6, DS. Juniors: Kenzie Kucks, 5-5, L; Rilyn Gish, 5-11, OH; Brylee Nelsen, 5-9, S/RS. Sophomores: Makenzie Wingett, 6-0, M.

Outlook: Mustangs should show improvement in coach’s second year at the helm; Nelsen dished out 633 assists last season.

MILLARD WEST

Coach: Joe Wessel, 7th year.

2022: 23-11, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Kaelin Pribyl, 6-0, OH; Lauren Jones, 5-10, OH; Camille Renken, 5-11, M/RS. Juniors: Laynee Baker, 6-0, M/RS; Sierra Pokharel, 5-6, L.

Outlook: The Wildcats have a nice blend of experience and newcomers; Pribyl is committed to Southern Illinois, Pokharel to South Dakota.

OMAHA BRYAN

Coach: Nate Novotny, 7th year.

2022: 6-25.

Returning starters: Seniors: Kaydence Jones, s; Carolina Thompson, OH; Sienna Stone, M; Reilyn Hein, DS; Veronica Gonzalez, DS. Sophomores: Gabby Krasso, M.

Outlook: Bears have a number of seniors and are eager to show what they can do.

OMAHA MARIAN

Coach: Jake Moore, 2nd year. 2022: 24-14, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Juniors: Izzy Campie, 5-8, S; Melody Mayer, 5-7, L; Gabi Hern, 5-11, RS; Amelia Kafka, 6-0, M.

Outlook: The Crusaders graduated four key seniors, including their top three hitters – Amanda Loschen, Ashley Wilwerding and Amelia Roth; the return of setter Campie (987 assists last season) is a big plus.

OMAHA NORTHWEST

Coach: Shannon Walker, 14th year.

2022: 15-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Kaya Kelly-Craigs, OH; Asiana Oluyole, L; Ana LaFrance, M. Juniors: Jaelyn Wilkins, M; Beh Meh, DS; Grace Lewis, S/OH.

Outlook: The Huskies return several key players and hope to improve on last year’s .500 record.

OMAHA WESTSIDE

Coach: Andrew Wehrli, 1st year.

2022: 30-9, state runner-up.

Returning starters: Seniors: Isabella Lamb, 6-0, M; Eleanor Brislen, 5-11, OH/RS; Tatum Godinez, 5-9, OH.

Outlook: A new era at Westside as Wehrli, previously at Omaha Duchesne and Fremont, takes over; Omaha Burke transfer Ashlyn Paymal is a Creighton pledge.

OMAHA WESTVIEW

Coach: Ashlee Clements, 2nd year.

2022: 9-25.

Returning starters: Sophomores: Rylee Meysenburg, 5-5, S; Riley Dungan, 5-8, OH; Stella Williams, 5-9, M; Jemma Hart, 5-8, M/OH; Chloe Truitt, 5-6, OH/DS; Mya Lnenicka, 5-4, RS/DS; Kambry Kachaturian, 5-2, L.

Outlook: The Wolverines had a respectable nine-win season in their first year as a program; even better things happening this season.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA

Coach: Priscilla Petersen, 2nd year.

2022: 28-11, state semifinalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Mia Tvrdy, 6-1, M; Reagan Hickey, 5-9, S; Morgan Glaser, 6-0, M; Lauren Burden, 5-11, RS; Julia Davenport, 5-6, DS. Juniors: Lillian Vitera, 6-0, M; Karlyn Francis, 5-6, DS.

Outlook: The Monarchs graduated Anna Sis but most everyone else is back from last year’s state qualifier; addition of Cincinnati pledge Faith Frame, a libero transfer from Gretna, could be a major factor.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH

Coach: Katie Tarman, 5th year.

2022: 34-5, state champion.

Returning starters: Seniors: Lauren Medeck, 6-0, OH/RS; Kyla Dyrstad, 5-5, S; Morgan Bode, 6-1, M. Juniors: Charlee Solomon, 5-10, S. Sophomores: Kami Dyrstad, 5-5, L.

Outlook: Hard-hitting Stella Adeyemi has graduated but the two-time defending champs still have plenty of firepower; Medeck and Bode are pledged to South Dakota.

CLASS B

BENNINGTON

Coach: Lindsay Grant, 3rd year.

2022: 28-8, state semifinalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Olivia Mauch, 5-7, L; Maddie Uhlir, 5-9, S; Taylor Olsen, 5-10, M; Ava Schmaderer, 5-6, DS. Sophomores: Evynn Olsen, 5-7, OH/DS.

Outlook: The Badgers must replace their top three hitters from last year’s state tourney squad; Nebraska pledge Mauch is one of the best at libero.

ELKHORN NORTH

Coach: Jenny Gragert, 4th year.

2022: 37-5, state runner-up.

Returning starters: Seniors: Reese Booth, 5-8, S; Ava Spies, 5-9, OH; Haylee Wolf, 5-5, L. Juniors: Shay Heaney, 6-2, OH.

Outlook: The Wolves look to reload after coming so close to their first state title; Northern Iowa pledge Booth – 974 assists in 2022 – once again runs the attack.

GERING

Coach: Amanda Cochran, 6th year.

2022: 12-16.

Returning starters: Seniors: Ella Rotherham, 5-9, M; Navaeh Hrasky, 5-7, S; Alex Gonzalez-Orozco, 5-6, L; Allison Parker, 5-5, DS; Jaleigh Kumm, 5-9, RS.

Outlook: The Bulldogs graduated three experienced seniors but still have some solid experience coming back; talented freshman class bodes well for the future.

GRAND ISLAND NORTHWEST

Coach: Lindsey Harders, 6th year.

2022: 21-15, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Mikyna Stoppkotte, 6-0, M.

Outlook: Vikings return just one player with significant playing time so the school’s run of 22 straight state tourney appearances – a state record — could be in jeopardy.

GRETNA EAST

Coach: Mike Brandon, 1st year.

2022: New program.

Returning starters: Juniors: Nyah Potthoff, 5-9, S; Hayden Hart, 5-10, OH.

Outlook: Brandon moves over after 22 years at Gretna High; Potthoff and Hart both started for the Dragons.

LEXINGTON

Coach: Allie Prososki, 2nd year.

2022: 4-26.

Returning starters: Seniors: Laikyn Seim, 5-10, OH. Juniors: Ella Young, 5-5, S; Hannah Scharff, 5-9, OH; Harley Sund, 5-3, L. Sophomores: Abbi Sutton, 5-11, M.

Outlook: The Minutemaids return five starters and should show improvement for second-year coach Prososki, a former standout setter at Kearney Catholic.

LINCOLN NORTHWEST

Coach: Whitney Roth, 2nd year.

2022: 1-31.

Returning starters: Seniors: Charlee Taylor, 5-2, L; Chante Dowd, 5-8, OH. Juniors: Raegan Hoer, 5-6, RS; Ava Fisser, 5-2, L. Sophomores: Lilly Keifer, 5-5, L; Izzy Butters, 5-5, OH; Hannah Pearson, 5-5, RS.

Outlook: The second-year Falcons should take a big step forward this season, boosted by the addition of some talented newcomers.

NORRIS

Coach: Christina Boesiger, 24th year.

2022: 29-8, state semifinalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Grayson Piening, 5-8, DS; Sydney Guthard, 5-2, DS; Alivia Hausmann, 5-4, DS; Celia Spilker, 6-4, RS. Juniors: Rya Borer, 5-2, DS; Lexis Hasselbalch, 5-9, M; Anna Jelinek, 5-8, OH; Kendall Cose, 6-0, RS.

Outlook: Key players Billie Kircher and Anistyn Rice have graduated but the Titans are always in the state tourney mix; Hausmann is a Creighton pledge, Spilker is headed to UNO.

OMAHA SKUTT

Coach: Renee Saunders, 13th year.

2022: 32-10, state champion.

Returning starters: Seniors: Paisley Douglas, 5-6, L. Juniors: Brooke Banker, 5-4, S; Kiera Link, 5-6, L; Abbie Hagedorn, 5-11, OH. Sophomores: Addie West, 5-11, OH.

Outlook: Major graduation losses in Morgan Burke and Ivy Leuck but the SkyHawks have won a state-record eight titles in a row so reloading is a given; West pounded 250 kills last season as a freshman.

SCHUYLER

Coach: Drey Keairnes, 3rd year.

2022: 7-21.

Returning starters: Seniors: Aylin Portillo, 5-10, M; Emily Garcia, 5-0, OH. Juniors: Allison Varicek, 5-9, RS; Alyza Arroyo, 5-7, S.

Outlook: The Warriors hope to show improvement with the return of four starters.

SCOTTSBLUFF

Coach: Leslie Foral, 5th year.

2022: 23-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Allie Darnell, 5-7, S; Ella Foote, 5-10, M; Paige Horne, 5-11, RS; Taylor Hafeman, 5-6, DS. Juniors: Emma Hergenreder, 5-10, OH.

Outlook: The Bearcats came up one win short of state last year, losing to Seward in the district final; solid senior leadership.

SEWARD

Coach: Tom Pallas, 22nd year.

2022: 28-8, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Libby Kratochvil, 5-9, S. Juniors: Kelsey Miller, 6-1, M; Amara Siebert, 6-0, RS; Abby Covalt, 5-5, L; Kennedy Limback, 5-11, OH.

Outlook: Setter Kratochvil (953 assists) is back but big hitter Sophia Turek (403 kills) has graduated; Bluejays should make another run at a state tourney berth for veteran coach Pallas.

WAVERLY

Coach: Terri Neujahr, 18th year.

2022: 19-15, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Eden Moore, 5-9, RS; Caylee Rowley, 5-8, S; Joslyn Rice, 5-6, L. Juniors: Renae Landon, 5-10, M.

Outlook: Two of the Vikings’ top hitters graduated but Moore (325 kills) and setter Rowley (906 assists) are back; we might waffle on this prediction but another state tourney berth is possible.

OMAHA AREA

DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST

Coach: Bob Wald, 31st year.

2022: 29-4, state qualifier,

Returning starters: Seniors: Nor Wurtz, 6-4, M; Anna Borner, 5-3, L; Aubree Liss, 5-9, OH/M; Raya Sattem, 5-3, S; Courtney Poloncic, 5-6, OH/RS. Juniors: Jamison Badje, 5-6, OH.

Outlook: The Falcons return 10 letter winners, including Creighton recruit Wurtz (439 kills); a second straight trip to state is definitely possible.

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK

Coach: Nichole Justesen, 12th year.

2022: 18-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Laney Frahm, 5-8, S; Jordan Vogler, 5-8, OH; Tatum Backemeyer, 5-2, L; Madison Justesen, 5-7, DS. Juniors: Charley Hanes, 5-9, M. Sophomores: Annie Backemeyer, 5-9, PH/M; Brooke Goudie, 5-8, OH/RS.

Outlook: The Knights return all their starters from last year’s 18-win squad; Frahm has 1,567 career assists and 154 aces.

FORT CALHOUN

Coach: Elizabeth Sevcik, 2nd year.

2022: 13-20.

Returning starters: Seniors: Raegen Wells, 5-7, OH; Shelby Dorau, 6-0, M; Abbey Lienemann, 5-5, OH; Mollie Dierks, 5-4, L.

Outlook: The Pioneers could use more height but improvement is possible.

LOUISVILLE

Coach: Amanda Zwiener, 2nd year.

2022: 4-25.

Returning starters: Ella Culver, DS; Kelsey Haynes, L; Teghan Swenson, S; Catalina Jones, OH; Finley Meisinger, M; WyLeigh Bateman, DS.

Outlook: The Lions aim to improve off last year’s transition season.

MEAD

Coach: Keshia Havelka, 13th year.

2022: 9-20.

Returning starters: Seniors: Haylie Muhlbach, 5-5, OH; Emily Kuhr, 5-7, S/RS; Michelle Huckeby, 5-8, M; Brenna Schulz, 5-8, M; Libby Ferguson, 5-6, L. Sophomores: Taylar Shull, 5-5, S; Stella Charles, 5-7, OH.

Outlook: The Raiders lack height but return all but two starters; Kuhr and Shull combined for almost 500 assists last season.

OMAHA CONCORDIA

Coach: Jeff Riddle, 1st year.

2022: 17-19.

Returning starters: Seniors: Abby Distefano, 5-2, L; Brooklynn Snyder, 5-9, OH. Juniors: Eliza Schmidt, 6-0, M; Logan Chvatal, 5-10, M. Sophomores: Emily Fulton, RS.

Outlook: The Mustangs have a nice mix of veteran players and newcomers for new coach Riddle; capable Natalie Perkinson takes over at setter.

OMAHA RONCALLI

Coach: Korrine Bowers, 1st year.

2022: 9-23.

Returning starters: Seniors: Madeline McChesney, DS/L; Alana Fleming, 5-2, S; Ella Mace, 5-5, DS. Juniors: Kate Worthy, 5-6, OH/DS. Sophomores: Ruth Cunningham, 5-7, OH/RS.

Outlook: Bowers, previously at Omaha Westside, has a proven record of success; the presence of eight seniors will help.

PLATTEVIEW

Coach: Shae Speth, 6th year.

2022: 19-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Lexi Hans, 5-11, OH; Kate Roseland, 5-11, M; Clara Carlson, 5-9, S/RS; Ainsley Vanosdall, 5-9, S/RS; Hannah Tagel, 5-5, L. Juniors: Abree Plueger, 5-10, OH. Sophomores: Brooklyn Stehlik, 5-9, RS/M.

Outlook: The Trojans return everyone from last year’s 19-win squad; a loss to eventual state champion Grand Island Central Catholic in a district final will provide added motivation.

WAHOO

Coach: Katie Peterson, 3rd year.

2022: 18-16.

Returning starters: Juniors: Audrey Waido, 5-7, S; McKenna Smith, 6-0, OH; Chloe Kasischke, 5-11, M; Alyssa Havlovic, 5-7, L. Sophomores: Josie Larson, 5-8, OH.

Outlook: Three-time champion Warriors seek to improve on last year’s 18-win effort; Waido dished out 807 assists last season.

WAHOO NEUMANN

Coach: Brandi Sladky, 7th year.

2022: 19-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Lily Bolden, 5-7, S/RS; Caitlin McGuigan, 5-7, OH. Juniors: AJ Bosak, 5-8, M; Jenna Sladky, 5-6, S/RS.

Outlook: The Cavaliers move to Class C-2 this season; McGuigan had 276 kills last season.

YUTAN

Coach: Jodi Bierman, 6th year.

2023: 25-6.

Returning starters: Seniors: Maura Tichota, M. Juniors: McKenna Jones, S; Gabi Tederman, OH. Sophomores: Mylee Tichota, OH.

Outlook: The Class C-2 Chieftains return a strong core from last year’s 25-win team that competed in C-1.

