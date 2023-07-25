LINCOLN — Abby Wachal got her chance to play in the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star match and the all-stater from Lincoln Lutheran was the one Tuesday to keep it from going to a fifth set.

Her cross-court kill gave her Blue team a 25-16, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23 win over the Reds before an estimated 1,000 in the televised match at Lincoln North Star.

“I always looked up to the girls who played in high school, watching my friends play," the incoming St. Cloud State freshman said. “So it was kind of like my dream to be out there and have the all-star jersey on.”

In the fourth set she had four of her eight kills, second on the team to 10 by incoming Creighton freshman Destiny Ndam-Simpson from Omaha Westside

The Blues played uphill in that set, falling behind 11-3. They won the first two sets, then dropped the third. Momentum was shifting the wrong way.

“We just talked about trying to pick up everything," Wachal said. “We didn’t want any balls to fall without an effort.”

Gracie Kircher from Norris and Alexa Gobel from Lincoln Southwest each had four kills for the Blues in the first set. Jenna Jakubowski from St. Paul, Wachal and incoming Wichita State freshman Haley Wolfe from Elkhorn all had four kills in the second.

Montana State-bound Karli Heidemann from Diller-Odell had five kills as the Reds extended the match with their third-set win. They overcame eight kills from Ndam-Simpson.

What was the best part of Wachal’s all-star experience?

“That's a tough one," she said. “Everyone says playing but to be honest, it was just being with the girls, learning about them, learning about their experiences and just making a bunch of new friends.”

Amanda Loschen from Omaha Marian for the Blues and Emily Cornwell from Gothenburg for the Reds received the game’s most valuable teammate awards.

Reds............16 22 24 23

Blues............25 25 21 25

Reds (total points): Caylin Barnett (Southwest) 0, Lanie Brott (Lincoln Pius X) 10, Morgan Burke (Omaha Skutt) 3, Emily Cornwell (Gothenburg) 0, Lucy Ghaifan (Grand Island Central Catholic) 4, Karli Heidemann (Diller Odell) 9, Laney Kathol (Hartington Cedar Catholic) 7, Samantha Laird (Omaha Westside) 6, Brena Mackling (Gretna) 2, Keira Murdock (Douglas County West) 3, Channatee Robles (Norfolk Catholic) 7, Amelia Roth (Omaha Marian) 3, Faith Van Eck (Lincoln High) 1, Brooke Wilcox (Elkhorn Valley) 2.

Blues: Rebecca Baker (Fremont Bergan) 1, Josie Bentz (Columbus Lakeview) 4, Autumn Gibbs (Columbus Lakeview) 0, Gracen Evans (Ponca) 0, Alexa Gobel (Lincoln Southwest) 6, Jenna Jakubowski (St. Paul) 6.5, Kara Kassebaum (Waverly) 2, Gracie Kircher (Norris) 5, Ivy Leuck (Skutt) 3, Amanda Loschen (Omaha Marian) 9, Destiny Ndam-Simpson (Westside) 13, Bailey Rogers (Minden) 0, Abby Wachal (Lincoln Lutheran) 8.5, Haley Wolfe (Elkhorn) 7.