LINCOLN — The first match of the season might have produced the longest set for Lincoln Pius X.

The Thunderbolts defeated Millard North 25-22, 17-25, 30-28 in their season opener as part of a triangular Tuesday featuring three ranked Class A teams.

The host Silver Hawks are No. 3, the Mustangs are No. 5 and the Thunderbolts are No. 8.

Southwest defeated Millard North 25-17, 25-12 in the opening match of the night. The Silver Hawks defeated the Thunderbolts 25-13, 25-18 in the triangular finale.

Pius coach Katie Wenz said she thought her team might be at a disadvantage against the Mustangs, who had played seven matches.

“I was hoping that wasn’t the case,” she said. “We’ve got a young team and haven’t had a chance to work out the jitters.”

Pius pulled away late in the first set, finishing it off with a kill from Keeleigh Knobbe. Millard North responded in the second set and never trailed, posting the eight-point win.

That led to the dramatic third set, which started with the Mustangs opening a 5-0 lead. The Thunderbolts rallied to grab a 15-11 advantage, but Millard North got it tied at 18-18 on a block by Makenzie Wingett.

It was nip and tuck the rest of the way, though the Mustangs had four match points. Pius fought those off and took a 29-28 lead on a kill by Sidda Hagedorn. That led to match point, and Knobbe ended the long set with a kill.

“It was huge to fight off all of those match points because we could have easily crumbled,” Wenz said. “The environment got tense, but our girls came through.”

Sophomore Ava Markowski led Pius with 13 kills while three players — Knobbe, Hagedorn and Faith Venable — each had seven. Setter Sami Chesley had 36 assists.

Adelle Fry paced Millard North with 10 kills while Rilyn Gish and Makenzie Wingett each had eight. Setter Brylee Nelsen had five kills and 27 assists.

Millard North (3-5)..........22 25 28

Lincoln Pius X (1-0).........25 17 30

MN (kills-aces-blocks): Rilyn Gish 8-0-1, Emma Fontana 1-0-0, Bella Avila-Ambrosi 2-0-3, Sydney Rogokos 3-0-1, Brylee Nelsen 5-2-0, Hailey Whitmarsh 0-1-0, Adelle Fry 10-0-0, Makenzie Wingett 8-4-1.

LPX: Faith Venable 7-0-0, Sami Chesley 1-0-0, Sidda Hagedorn 7-3-0, Keeleigh Knobbe 7-2-0, Ava Markowski 13-0-1, Kaylee Weigel 3-0-0, Macy Abel 0-1-0, Cecilia Bryant 2-0-0.

Set assists: MN 32 (Nelsen 27, Kenzie Kucks 4, Jordyn Hill 1); LPX 36 (Chesley 36).

Lincoln Southwest 2, Millard North 0

Setter Malayah Long dished out 19 assists for the Silver Hawks in a win over Millard North.

Southwest went on a 9-1 run in the first set to pull away to the victory. Sophomore Alivia Gustafson put down the final kill for the 25-17 win.

Southwest opened a double-digit lead late in the second set and Shelby Harding had the last kill in the 25-12 victory.

Olivia Kremer had five aces for the Silver Hawks.

Adelle Fry had seven kills for the Mustangs while Brylee Nelsen doled out 11 assists.

Lincoln Southwest 2, Lincoln Pius X 0

The Silver Hawks finished the night 2-0 and boosted their record to 3-0 by sweeping the Thunderbolts 25-13, 25-18.

