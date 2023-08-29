LINCOLN — Lincoln Southwest swept Millard North on Tuesday night as part of a home volleyball triangular.
The third-ranked Silver Hawks posted a 25-17, 25-12 victory over the fifth-ranked Mustangs.
Setter Malayah Long had 19 assists for Southwest, which moved to 2-0.
In the second match, eighth-ranked Lincoln Pius X defeated Millard North 25-22, 17-25, 30-28. That was the season opener for the Thunderbolts.
The late match Tuesday night was Southwest vs. Pius.
