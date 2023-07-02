With six kids in the family, some might wonder how Katie Tarman has time to coach.

Not only has she found the time, she excels at it. That’s why she’s honored today as The World-Herald’s 2023 Girls Coach of the Year.

Tarman has guided the Papillion-La Vista South volleyball team to three state titles in four years. The 34-5 Titans capped their 2022 season with the school’s sixth Class A championship.

Not bad for someone who also teaches special education and must keep track of a blended household that includes four boys and two girls, ages 8 to 13.

If it reminds you of the TV sitcom “The Brady Bunch,” you’re not alone.

“We are the Brady Bunch,” Tarman said. “We don’t have (housekeeper) Alice, but that’s what we need.”

Tarman credits her husband Travis for being supportive of her desire to teach and coach while taking care of that large family.

“It can be a struggle sometimes, getting the kids where they need to go,” she said. “Neither one of us could do this alone, but I feel like this is what God wanted me to do with my life.”

The former Katie Stanzel grew up as an athlete. She competed in three sports at Omaha Marian — volleyball, basketball and track.

She played volleyball for Rochelle Rohlfs and basketball for Jim Miller, future members of the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame. Rohlfs won 718 matches in 26 years while Miller won 619 games in 34 years.

“I understood the expectations and all of my teammates were the same way,” she said. “There was a great athletic tradition there.”

After pounding 417 kills as a senior to earn a spot on the All-Nebraska first team, she played collegiately at Kansas State. She graduated in 2005 with a business degree, though she was uncertain of her future.

“I had no idea what I wanted to do with my life,” she said. “My mom was a special education teacher, but teaching was never on my radar back then.”

Tarman got married and moved to California, where her three kids were born. She was a stay-at-home mom while her coaching career was still in the future.

“We moved back to Omaha, kind of by a godsend,” she said. “I just felt a deep responsibility to return the things that I was given.”

She started coaching club volleyball before taking over as an assistant at Marian for coach Amy McLeay, Tarman’s high school teammate. She coached at Marian in 2015 and then 2016, the same year her divorce became final.

“I decided that there was nothing I wanted to do more than become a teacher,” she said. “I had three young kids but I enrolled at the College of St. Mary and went to school every Saturday for two years to get my degree.”

She was hired to teach at Papio South and served as coach Brad Reichmuth’s volleyball assistant for two years. She took over the reins in 2019, though the school’s rich volleyball tradition — three straight championships from 2010 to 2012 and a 119-1 record — certainly gave her pause.

“Brad said it was time for him to move on,” Tarman said. “I told him that was not a good idea because I didn’t feel prepared, and I didn’t want to fail anybody.”

Something else important happened in 2019 as she remarried. That blended family consists of her husband Travis and their six kids — Logan (13), Micah (12), Jordy (12), Rhys (10), Harper (9) and Noa (8).

“We both had two boys and a girl,” Tarman said. “It can be a battle because they all love sports, and it always seems like we’re on the go.”

Tarman proved she was prepared for the head coaching position, leading the Titans to two state titles and one runner-up finish in her first three years. Papio South had one of the state’s best teams ever in 2021, finishing 40-0.

The Titans graduated five seniors from that squad, most notably All-Nebraska setter Ava LeGrand.

“We still had a tremendous group of girls going into this season,” Tarman said. “The most important thing I always want to teach them is that somebody has their back at all times.”

LeGrand’s father Nate said Tarman always has been very good about keeping her players motivated.

“Katie is an incredible communicator,” he said. “She’s the type of leader who accomplishes incredible things and takes no credit for it.”

Lauren Medeck, who will be a senior outside hitter in the fall, agreed.

“We really feel like our coach is a rock star,” she said. “She always talks about us building relationships with our teammates, on and off the court.”

There would be no perfect season in 2022 as the Titans lost to Millard West on the opening weekend in the competitive Bellevue West Invitational.

“Everybody thought it was the worst thing,” Tarman said. “But I think it taught our entire team a lesson.”

The Titans went 18-3 over the next month while key players battled injuries. Others played different positions as Papio South maintained its momentum before hosting a four-team national tournament televised on ESPNU.

Tarman’s squad split its two matches, defeating a team from Idaho before losing the next night against national No. 1 Cathedral Catholic from San Diego.

“It was an incredible experience,” Tarman said. “Our girls played their hearts out and it was such an honor to be on the sideline with them.”

The Titans swept through the late-season Metro Conference tournament despite playing without senior starter Shealie Wiebers, who was involved in a serious car accident. Papio South then won two district matches to return to state for the 14th time.

Tarman’s squad defeated Marian and Papillion-La Vista before posting a 3-1 win over Omaha Westside in the final.

“Volleyball is so strong in this state, and winning a championship really means something,” she said. “The girls deserve so much credit for overcoming several obstacles during the season.”

As for those three championships in four years, Tarman likes to downplay her success.

“It’s wonderful, but we’re not all about the destination,” she said. “You’re not always going to win, but the connections you make with your teammates are what you’re never going to forget.”

