LINCOLN — In the battle between the only unbeaten Class A volleyball teams, top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South prevailed.

The Titans moved to 18-0 with a 21-25, 25-19, 25-22 victory over second-ranked Lincoln Southwest on Saturday in the Lincoln Public Schools Invitational final. The Silver Hawks fell to 11-1 in the match at Lincoln Southeast.

South Dakota commit Lauren Medeck played a key role for Papio South, ranked seventh nationally by MaxPreps. She had eight of her team-high 11 kills in the final set, including the one that ended it.

"She's a leader, and when it comes down to it she's always going to put her best foot forward," Titans coach Katie Tarman said. "She's a competitor and puts a lot of pressure on herself."

Medeck said nothing came easy for the two-time defending state champion.

"This entire tournament we had our ups and downs," she said. "We just grinded it out and came out on top."

Papio South lost the opening set in the final of the 16-team tournament, the first time that's happened this season. The Silver Hawks pulled away from a 17-17 tie to post the 25-21 win.

"We didn't like it, obviously," Medeck said. "But we fell back on our training and trusted each other and really picked it up."

The Titans bounced back to tie the match with a 25-19 win in the second set. Papio South went ahead for good at 4-3 and eventually won on a kill by Charlee Solomon.

With the championship on the line, the teams fought through a close final set. It was tied for the final time at 16-16 before two Solomon kills and one by Medeck gave the Titans some separation.

The Silver Hawks inched within 21-20 on a Papio South net violation but three late Medeck kills allowed the Titans to take down the title.

Papio South went 6-0 in the tourney while the Silver Hawks went 5-1.​

"We went on a roller coaster ride all weekend," Tarman said. "Everybody gave us a fight, but we were able to get it done."

Solomon finished with nine kills while the freshman duo of Lyric Judson and Kam Bails combined for 13.

Shelby Harding paced Southwest with nine kills while three players — Julia Trost, Emerson Lionberger and Maddie Rink — each had seven.

Senior setter Malayah Long, a Marquette pledge, had 29 assists for the Silver Hawks.

It's possible the teams could meet again next weekend in the Allison Weston Invitational at Papillion-La Vista.

Lincoln Southwest (11-1)..............25 19 22

Papillion-La Vista South (18-0).......21 25 25

LSW (kills-aces-blocks): Reese Boyd 0-1-0, Aaliyah Bradford 0-3-0, Julia Trost 7-0-0, Teagan Little 1-1-0, Shelby Harding 9-0-0, Malayah Long 0-2-0, Olivia Kremer 0-2-0, Emerson Lionberger 7-0-1, Maddie Rink 7-0-2, Abbie Appleget 4-0-0.

PLVS: Sydney Horn 4-0-1, Kate Ligon 0-0-2, Charlee Solomon 9-2-0, Lauren Medeck 11-0-2, Lyric Judson 7-0-1, Kam Bails 6-0-1.