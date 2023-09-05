Junior Ashlyn Paymal had 15 kills Tuesday night to lead Omaha Westside volleyball to a sweep of fourth-ranked Gretna.
The 10th-ranked Warriors posted a 25-22, 25-18, 27-25 win over the visiting Dragons.
Paymal, a Creighton commit, had five kills in the final set as Westside boosted its record to 4-3.
Gretna fell to 7-6.
