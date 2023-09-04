In honor of Labor Day, let’s appreciate the work being done by Bennington.

The 9-0 Badgers are off to one of their best starts ever and already have swept two of the top teams in the state. Bennington has yet to lose a set and checks in this week at No. 2 in Class B and No. 6 in the overall Top 10.

“I didn’t realize we hadn’t lost a set until my assistant told me,” coach Lindsay Grant said. “Our girls are continuing to trust each other and build on the confidence of last year.”

The Badgers made their eighth trip to state but finally survived the first round, defeating Seward in four tough sets. They were then eliminated from the tourney by Elkhorn North.

“It was big to win a match at state,” Grant said. “We really looked at that as a foundation for this season.”

Having to replace the team’s top three graduated hitters was the top priority, and a pair of sophomores are leading the way. Hayden Liebsack and Evynn Olsen have combined for more than 200 kills.

Grant also isn’t afraid to tweak what was successful last season when Maddie Uhlir had 1,032 assists in the one-setter offense. It’s now a two-setter attack with the addition of freshman Millie Mauch, younger sister of All-Nebraska libero Olivia Mauch.

“Maddie is so athletic that we wanted to free her up to take some swings,” the coach said. “It’s working out well so far.”

Olivia Mauch, a Nebraska pledge, has 75 digs while anchoring the back-row defense.

“She’s doing her thing back there,” Grant said. “That’s not going to change.”

The Badgers had a major test last Thursday in a home match against perennial Class B power Norris. Liebsack had 17 kills and Olivia Mauch had 26 digs in the three-set win.

Then came the five-team Millard West tournament Saturday, and Grant’s squad answered the challenge once again. The Badgers went 4-0 against four Class A schools, including the sixth-ranked Wildcats.

“I didn’t envision us going 5-0 last week,” the coach said. “But we’re playing really well and hopefully we can keep that going.”

A home match against Omaha Gross on Tuesday night will be followed by the Kearney Invitational this weekend. Bennington went 2-2 at the invite last year, losing to Millard West and Norfolk.

Later in September come matches against Class A No. 9 Bellevue West, Class B No. 3 Elkhorn North, Class B No. 5 Gretna East and Class C-1 No. 8 Platteview.

“It’s a pretty rough road,” Grant said. “Being undefeated at this point is something new for us but we’re enjoying it right now.”

Ratings update

Undefeated Papillion-La Vista South, ranked eighth nationally by MaxPreps, continues to lead the way. The 11-0 Titans defeated Elkhorn South and Millard North last week and won three matches on Labor Day in suburban Kansas City.

The top teams from last week all retain their No. 1 rankings. They are Papio South (Class A), Omaha Skutt (B), Grand Island Central Catholic (C-1), Lincoln Lutheran (C-2), SEM (D-1) and Overton (D-2).

Skutt is ranked 12th nationally by MaxPreps while Lincoln Lutheran extended its state-best win streak to 51.

Coaches step down

Longtime Humphrey St. Francis coach Dean Korus has passed the coaching reins over to former Flyers player Susan Lindsley.

Korus coached 35 seasons and amassed 679 wins, fifth among active coaches and 17th overall. He led St. Francis to 25 state tournament appearances and three state titles.

At Wynot, Tammy Wieseler has stepped aside as volleyball coach after posting 374 wins. Sidney Messersmith takes over the program.

Top matches this week

Class A: Tuesday: Papillion-La Vista at Millard West; Gretna at Omaha Westside. Wednesday: Lincoln Pius X at Papillion-La Vista South. Thursday: Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln East; Omaha Westside at Lincoln Southwest. Friday-Saturday: Bellevue East tournament. Saturday: Kearney Invitational.

Class B: Thursday: Elkhorn North at Waverly. Saturday: Norris tournament.

Class C-1: Tuesday: Wahoo at Platteview. Thursday: Platteview at Beatrice; Douglas County West at Omaha Concordia.

Class C-2: Tuesday: Wahoo Neumann at Syracuse; Hastings St. Cecilia at Adams Central; West Point GACC at Humphrey/LHF. Thursday: Homer at Fremont Bergan. Saturday: Wahoo Neumann tournament.

Class D-1: Tuesday: Overton, Axtell at SEM triangular. Thursday: Superior at BDS.

Class D-2: Tuesday: Shelton at Minden; Stuart triangular. Thursday: Cambridge at Overton.

