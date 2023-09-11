After seeing three top players graduate from last season’s squad, Millard West coach Joe Wessel had work to do.

His efforts were rewarded last week as his Wildcats went 5-0 while capturing the Kearney Invitational. Millard West defeated three ranked Class B teams en route to the title.

The Wildcats, who began the week with a victory over Class A No. 5 Papillion-La Vista, make the biggest move in the overall Top 10. Millard West climbs from No. 9 to No. 4.

“This season has been pretty thrilling already,” Wessel said. “We have a culture of success here and we want to keep it going.”

That wasn’t going to be easy after three key players — hitters Alanna Bankston and Evan Glade and setter Skylar Walters — all moved on to the college ranks. Bankston had 392 kills and Glade 348 while Walters dished out 812 assists.

During the summer, Wessel said the team took part in “The Wildcat Initiative.” Led by the players, the group met every Wednesday while seeking to prepare for the upcoming season.

“The game has changed so much, and that includes the mental mindset,” he said. “These girls were committed to making sure we were ready to go.”

Millard West, which has reached the state tournament 12 straight years, opened this season with a win over 2022 state qualifier Omaha Marian. Then came a 3-3 performance at the rugged Bellevue West Invitational.

The Wildcats have gone 7-1 since, losing only to Class B No. 2 Bennington at the Millard West Invitational. Wessel’s squad avenged that setback, handing the Badgers their first loss in the Kearney Invite final.

“They had beaten us 25-19, 25-19 at our invite and then they beat us 25-19 in the first set Saturday,” Wessel said. “We talked about getting the match turned around and we did it.”

The Wildcats stormed back to win the next two sets and claim the title. Senior Kaelin Pribyl pounded 21 kills to raise her season total to 143 while senior setter CeCe Ahrens — who leads Class A in assists — had 37.

“That was a tough tournament, and we didn’t get back home until 9:30 that night,” Wessel said. “I was proud of the way our girls played.”

Millard West boosted its record to 12-4 heading into Tuesday night’s match against Millard North. The Mustangs swept the Wildcats on Aug. 25 at the Bellevue West Invite.

“We’ll see how much progress we’ve made since then,” Wessel said. “I feel like we’re starting to hit our stride.”

If Millard West is going to maintain that momentum, it’ll need to do it primarily on the road. The Wildcats’ next five duals are away from home, along with the Allison Weston Invitational at Papillion-La Vista on Sept. 22-23.

The next home match for Wessel’s squad will be Oct. 3 against Omaha Central.

“It’s great to see the way these players have grown into leadership roles,” Wessel said. “We have a winning tradition and they’re all committed to having another successful year.”

Ratings update

Papillion-La Vista South continues to roll along as the overall No. 1 team in the state. The Titans had a fairly quiet week with just one match, sweeping No. 8 Lincoln Pius X.

Coach Katie Tarman’s squad, which moved up one slot to No. 7 in the MaxPreps national rankings, will compete this weekend in the Lincoln Public Schools Invitational.

Omaha Skutt, ranked 11th nationally by MaxPreps, holds onto No. 2 in the Top 10. The SkyHawks went 1-2 on Saturday while playing on the road against teams from suburban Kansas City.

There’s a new No. 1 team in Class D-1 this week. Undefeated Amherst climbs to the top, moving ahead of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (SEM). The Mustangs lost to Amherst and Class D-2 No. 1 Overton.

Coaching milestone

Congratulations to Garden County coach Jolene Dodge, who recently picked up career victory No. 500.

Most of those wins came while she was coaching in Colorado before moving back to Oshkosh, where she grew up and played high school sports.

Top matches this week

Class A: Tuesday: Millard West at Millard North. Friday-Saturday: Lincoln Public Schools Invitational.

Class B: Tuesday: Bennington, Platteview at Bellevue West triangular; Norris at Waverly. Thursday: Grand Island Northwest at Waverly. Saturday: Seward Invitational.

Class C-1: Tuesday: Battle Creek at Pierce; Syracuse at Beatrice. Thursday: Beatrice at Malcolm. Friday-Saturday: Gothenburg Invitational.

Class C-2: Tuesday: Humphrey/LHF at Oakland-Craig. Thursday: Fremont Bergan at Douglas County West; Oakland-Craig at Wahoo; Humphrey/LHF at Clarkson/Leigh.

Class D-1: Tuesday: Amherst at SEM. Tuesday-Thursday: Mudecas tournament. Thursday: Southern Valley at Bertrand triangular.

Class D-2: Tuesday: Howells-Dodge at Wakefield. Wednesday: Cambridge at Southern Valley.