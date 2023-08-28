The rest of Class B won’t want to hear this, but Omaha Skutt looks strong again this season.

The SkyHawks, who have won a state-record eight straight titles, reached the final of the rugged 14-team Bellevue West Invitational over the weekend. Skutt came up short in the championship match, losing to Class A No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South.

Coach Renee Saunders’ squad appeared somewhat vulnerable with just one senior on the roster — libero Paisley Douglas. But wins over three ranked Class A teams should serve notice that the SkyHawks are for real.

Saunders called it a “David vs. Goliath” matchup in the final as Skutt took on the two-time defending Class A champion. Papio South has nine seniors on its roster but two veteran players — senior middle Morgan Bode and junior hitter Chloe Livingston — were out with injuries.

“They’re a really mature team,” the coach said. “We basically had to confront it head on.”

The SkyHawks lost the first set 25-13 but rallied to win the second 29-27. The Titans pulled away from a 19-19 tie in the final set for a 25-22 victory to claim their seventh Bellevue West title since 2010.

“Once we got over that first set we showed that we can play volleyball, too,” Saunders said. “The girls knew that they had to leave it all out on the floor.”

The coach said she was especially impressed when her young squad fought off three match points before winning the second set.

“They just never gave up,” she said. “When you have a team that isn’t afraid and never surrenders, good things tend to happen.”

Sophomore Addison West led Skutt with 19 kills. She found her groove after knocking down just one in the opening set.

Junior Abbie Hagedorn had 16 kills while the SkyHawks’ two setters — juniors Brooke Banker and Meghan Anderson — combined for 38 assists.

Douglas, a USC commit, had four assists and several digs.

That final was a coaching matchup between a pair of former Omaha Marian players. Saunders graduated a few years before Papio South’s Katie (Stanzel) Tarman.

“I knew we were decent just by what I had seen in practice,” Saunders said. “But until you play tough teams like we see here every year, you’re never really sure.”

Now she can be sure. And so can the rest of Class B.

A few other tidbits from the invitational:

» The set of the day on Saturday was between Gretna and Bellevue West, with the Dragons prevailing 37-35.

» Papio South issued its own warning about the future when freshmen Lyric Judson and Kam Bails combined for 15 kills in the final.

» The quality at the tourney was reflected by the fact four teams ranked in the Class A preseason Top 10 — including defending champion Lincoln East — all were battling for the consolation title (won by the Spartans).

» Biggest surprises were 10th-seeded Gretna finishing fourth and 13th-seeded Bellevue West finishing sixth.

» Omaha Marian, which graduated most of its big hitters from last year’s state tourney squad, went 0-5.

» Props to Bellevue West principal Kevin Rohlfs and his tournament staff. Matches ran until midnight Friday and then started up again at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Ratings update

Papio South remains the overall No. 1 squad while Class B No. 1 Skutt climbs from No. 5 to No. 2. Rounding out the top five are Lincoln Southwest, Papio and Gretna.

Holding their top positions in the other classes are Grand Island Central Catholic (C-1), Lincoln Lutheran (C-2), Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (D-1) and Overton (D-2).

Quick-starting Griffins

Congrats to Gretna East coach Mike Brandon as his Class B Griffins — in their first season of varsity play — won their first four matches.

Gretna East opened with a home win over Blair on Thursday night and then defeated three Class A opponents to capture the four-team invite at Lincoln Northeast.

Top matches this week

Class A: Tuesday: Millard North, Lincoln Pius X at Lincoln Southwest triangular; Lincoln Southeast at Lincoln East. Thursday: Millard North at Papillion-La Vista South.

Class B: Thursday: Norris at Bennington. Saturday: Beatrice Invitational. Friday-Saturday: Omaha Skutt at Nike Tournament of Champions (Tampa, Florida).

Class C-1: Tuesday: Adams Central at Hastings. Thursday: Douglas County West at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder triangular; Columbus Lakeview at Seward; Gothenburg at Broken Bow.

Class C-2: Tuesday: Wahoo Neumann at Elkhorn North; Sutton, BDS at Sandy Creek triangular. Thursday: Grand Island Central Catholic at Hastings St. Cecilia. Saturday: Freeman Invitational.

Class D-1: Tuesday: Norfolk Catholic at West Point GACC; Sutherland at Paxton. Thursday: Elgin/Pope John at Stuart triangular.

Class D-2: Tuesday: Clarkson/Leigh at Howells-Dodge; Sutherland at Paxton. Thursday: Overton at Loomis triangular.

