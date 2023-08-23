It's hard to believe that it’s been 15 years since Papillion-La Vista won a state volleyball championship.

That could change this season as the always-tough Monarchs loom as a major challenger to two-time defending champion Papillion-La Vista South for Class A supremacy.

Or, as one coach put it when asked to assess the upcoming season:

“Everyone is chasing the Papios.”

Monarchs coach Priscilla (O’Dowd) Petersen has her own motivation. As a former Papio player, she was part of the 2014 team that was 42-0 but lost in the final to Omaha Marian.

“As a coach, winning a title is always a huge motivator,” she said. “It’s exciting to know our girls also want it so bad.”

That 2008 championship for coach J.J. Toczek was the school’s fifth and second in a row. Top performers were seniors Gina Mancuso (656 kills) and Chelsey Feekin (911 assists) and sophomore Chelsea Albers (263 kills).

Fast forward to today and the Monarchs have another solid group of standouts. That list includes four seniors — Oregon pledge Mia Tvrdy (403 kills in 2022), Morgan Glaser (383 kills), setter Reagan Hickey (1,049 assists) and libero Faith Frame (491 digs).

Frame, a transfer from Gretna, solidifies the Monarchs back row. She’s pledged to Cincinnati.

“The addition of Faith has been tremendous,” Petersen said. “She’s been a role model on and off the court and we’re grateful to have her.”

Papio opens the season Thursday night against Frame’s former Gretna squad. A match against crosstown rival Papio South — which has won six Class A titles since the Monarchs’ last one — could come this weekend at the Bellevue West Invitational.

“It’s a great rivalry we have with the Titans,” Petersen said. “Most of the girls know each other so it's all good after the match is over."

Other storylines to track as we head into the season:

Omaha Skutt seeking its ninth straight title

The SkyHawks extended their state record last year, outlasting Elkhorn North in five sets to capture their eighth consecutive Class B crown.

Skutt appears somewhat vulnerable with just one senior — libero Paisley Douglas — so we’ll see if coach Renee Saunders can work her magic once again.

Class B fight

Lining up alongside Skutt are perennial contenders Elkhorn North and Norris.

Veteran coaches Jenny Gragert and Christina Boesiger have combined for almost 900 wins and their teams should be in the thick of it again this year.

Zavala’s record numbers.

Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala continues to put up mind-boggling numbers.

In her 49th year at the helm, she has a state-record 1,151 wins.

Changes at Gretna

With the opening of Gretna East, it will be interesting to see how the two Gretna schools compare this season.

Longtime Gretna coach Mike Brandon takes over the fledgling Griffins while former Dragons assistant Wendy Loberg is now in charge at Gretna.

Don’t sleep on Lincoln Southwest

With the return of Marquette commit Malayah Long at setter and several other key players, the Silver Hawks appear to be third in line for Class A glory.

Perhaps they'll go even higher for second-year coach (and newly married) Jessica Kirkendall.

A change at Westside

​Former Omaha Duchesne and Fremont coach Andrew Wehrli takes over at Omaha Westside for Korrine Bowers, now at Omaha Roncalli.

The addition of transfers Ashlyn Paymal (Omaha Burke), Peyton Meyer (Elkhorn North) and Kathryn Gaughen (North Bend) should bolster the Warriors.

Watching the Crusaders

Longtime Lincoln Pius X coach Jake Moore led Omaha Marian back to state in 2022 in his first year with the Crusaders and we’ll see if they can do it again.

Their top three hitters graduated so it could be an uphill battle.

High-flying Falcons

Douglas County West reached state for the first time in 2022 for coach Bob Wald, who enters his 31st year.

With Creighton commit Nora Wurtz once again leading the way, the Falcons should make another strong run for the postseason.

Perfection again?

Class C-2 Lincoln Lutheran was the only team in the state last year with a perfect record, finishing 40-0.

The Warriors will need to replace big hitter Abby Wachal and her 535 kills, but the return of Nebraska pledge Keri Leimbach at libero is a positive.

