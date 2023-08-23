It's hard to believe that it’s been 15 years since Papillion-La Vista won a state volleyball championship.
That could change this season as the always-tough Monarchs loom as a major challenger to two-time defending champion Papillion-La Vista South for Class A supremacy.
Or, as one coach put it when asked to assess the upcoming season:
“Everyone is chasing the Papios.”
Monarchs coach Priscilla (O’Dowd) Petersen has her own motivation. As a former Papio player, she was part of the 2014 team that was 42-0 but lost in the final to Omaha Marian.
“As a coach, winning a title is always a huge motivator,” she said. “It’s exciting to know our girls also want it so bad.”
That 2008 championship for coach J.J. Toczek was the school’s fifth and second in a row. Top performers were seniors Gina Mancuso (656 kills) and Chelsey Feekin (911 assists) and sophomore Chelsea Albers (263 kills).
Fast forward to today and the Monarchs have another solid group of standouts. That list includes four seniors — Oregon pledge Mia Tvrdy (403 kills in 2022), Morgan Glaser (383 kills), setter Reagan Hickey (1,049 assists) and libero Faith Frame (491 digs).
Frame, a transfer from Gretna, solidifies the Monarchs back row. She’s pledged to Cincinnati.
“The addition of Faith has been tremendous,” Petersen said. “She’s been a role model on and off the court and we’re grateful to have her.”
Papio opens the season Thursday night against Frame’s former Gretna squad. A match against crosstown rival Papio South — which has won six Class A titles since the Monarchs’ last one — could come this weekend at the Bellevue West Invitational.
“It’s a great rivalry we have with the Titans,” Petersen said. “Most of the girls know each other so it's all good after the match is over."
Other storylines to track as we head into the season:
Omaha Skutt seeking its ninth straight title
The SkyHawks extended their state record last year, outlasting Elkhorn North in five sets to capture their eighth consecutive Class B crown.
Skutt appears somewhat vulnerable with just one senior — libero Paisley Douglas — so we’ll see if coach Renee Saunders can work her magic once again.
Class B fight
Lining up alongside Skutt are perennial contenders Elkhorn North and Norris.
Veteran coaches Jenny Gragert and Christina Boesiger have combined for almost 900 wins and their teams should be in the thick of it again this year.
Zavala’s record numbers.
Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala continues to put up mind-boggling numbers.
In her 49th year at the helm, she has a state-record 1,151 wins.
Changes at Gretna
With the opening of Gretna East, it will be interesting to see how the two Gretna schools compare this season.
Longtime Gretna coach Mike Brandon takes over the fledgling Griffins while former Dragons assistant Wendy Loberg is now in charge at Gretna.
Don’t sleep on Lincoln Southwest
With the return of Marquette commit Malayah Long at setter and several other key players, the Silver Hawks appear to be third in line for Class A glory.
Perhaps they'll go even higher for second-year coach (and newly married) Jessica Kirkendall.
A change at Westside
Former Omaha Duchesne and Fremont coach Andrew Wehrli takes over at Omaha Westside for Korrine Bowers, now at Omaha Roncalli.
The addition of transfers Ashlyn Paymal (Omaha Burke), Peyton Meyer (Elkhorn North) and Kathryn Gaughen (North Bend) should bolster the Warriors.
Watching the Crusaders
Longtime Lincoln Pius X coach Jake Moore led Omaha Marian back to state in 2022 in his first year with the Crusaders and we’ll see if they can do it again.
Their top three hitters graduated so it could be an uphill battle.
High-flying Falcons
Douglas County West reached state for the first time in 2022 for coach Bob Wald, who enters his 31st year.
With Creighton commit Nora Wurtz once again leading the way, the Falcons should make another strong run for the postseason.
Perfection again?
Class C-2 Lincoln Lutheran was the only team in the state last year with a perfect record, finishing 40-0.
The Warriors will need to replace big hitter Abby Wachal and her 535 kills, but the return of Nebraska pledge Keri Leimbach at libero is a positive.
Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
2022
The 2022 All-Nebraska volleyball team. From left: Omaha Skutt's Morgan Burke, Elkhorn North's Reese Booth, Papillion-La Vista South's Stella Adeyemi, Omaha Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Papillion-La Vista South's Lauren Medeck, Elkhorn North's Grace Heaney and Bennington's Olivia Mauch.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2021
The 2021 All-Nebraska volleyball team: Gretna's Skylar McCune, Omaha Skutt Abby Schomers, Lincoln Southwest Shaylee Myers, Papillion-La Vista South's Ava LeGrand, Waverly's Bekka Allick, Elkhorn South' Kylie Weeks and Omaha Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson at the Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Behind them, a sea lion named Chino is investigating a volleyball.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
Led by honorary captain Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt at the head of the table surrounded by, clockwise from left, Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein, Wahoo's Elle Glock, Papillion-La Vista's Norah Sis, Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray, Omaha Skutt's Allie Gray and Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Led by honorary captain Marriah Buss, center, of Lincoln Lutheran, the All-Nebraska volleyball first team. From left: Ava LeGrand of Papillion-La Vista South, Norah Sis of Papillion-La Vista, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Allie Gray of Omaha Skutt, Izzy Lukens of Millard North.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
From left, Emily Bressman of Omaha Marian, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Jaiden Centeno of Millard West, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, McKenna Ruch of Millard North and Marriah Buss of Lincoln Lutheran. Not pictured: Millard North’s Izzy Lukens.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
From left: Johnson-Brock’s Fallon Stutheit, Omaha Marian's Lily Heim (honorary captain), Superior’s Kalynn Meyer, Omaha Skutt’s Lindsay Krause, Marian’s Emily Bressman and Papio South’s Taliyah Flores. Not pictured: Malcolm’s Jaela Zimmerman.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Back row from left: Jaela Zimmerman, Malcolm; Taliyah Flores, Papillion-La Vista; Elise Baumann, Millard North; Fallon Stutheit, Johnson-Brock. Front row from left: Sarah Swanson, Elkhorn South; Alli Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Brooke Heyne, Omaha Skutt.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
From left: Olivia Nicholson, North Platte; Raegan LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South; Allison Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Brittany Witt, Omaha Marian; Elizabeth Loschen, Omaha Marian; Hali McArdle, Gretna; Sarah Swanson, Elkhorn South.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
From left: Priscilla O'Dowd, Papillion-La Vista; Jessica Peters, Papillion-La Vista; Raegan LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South; Megan Wickey, Omaha Concordia; Carley Remmers, Freeman; Tiani Reeves, Gothenburg; Brittany Witt, Omaha Marian.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
The All-Nebraska football and volleyball teams came together for a photo shoot, and the cover was designed to look like a Facebook page with the teams taking one big selfie.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
From left: Lexi Elman, Omaha Marian; Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sydney Townsend, Lincoln Pius X; Alyssa Frauendorfer, Humphrey; Michaela Mestl, Kearney Catholic; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
From left: Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Lauren Sieckmann, Elkorn South; Katie Brand, Grand Island Central Catholic; Cassie Effken, Lincoln Pius X; Kate Elman, Omaha Marian.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
From left: Emily Wilson, Omaha Gross; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sara McClinton, Millard North; Chelsea Albers, Papillion-La Vista; Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Lauren Sieckmann, Omaha Marian.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
Standing from left: Emily Wilson, Omaha Gross; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sarah Kemp, Bellevue East; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Tenisha Matlock, North Platte. Front row from left: Lauren Sieckmann, Omaha Marian; Julianne Mandolfo, Omaha Marian.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
From left: Natalie Braun, Lincoln Pius X; Chelsey Feekin, Papillion-La Vista; Hayley Thramer, Ewing; Jamie Straube, Johnson County; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
From left: Tali Fredrickson, Grand Island Central Catholic; Caitlin Mahoney, Omaha Marian; Chelsey Feekin, Papillion-La Vista; Keelin Bourne, Millard North; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Top from left: Catie Wilson, Omaha Gross; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X. Bottom from left: Gabi Ailes, Bellevue West; Ann Armes, Grand Island; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
From left: Katie Swenson, Omaha Gross; Angela Hlavaty, Lincoln Lutheran; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Gabi Ailes, Bellevue West; Brooke Bartek, Lincoln Northeast; Erica Burson, Omaha Gross.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Front row from left: Amanda Gates, Columbus; Jordan Larson, Logan View; Alison Jacobs, Elkhorn; Rachel Schwartz, Lincoln East. Back row from left: Kyla Roehrig, Papillion-La Vista; Korie Lebeda, Omaha Marian.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
