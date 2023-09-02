LINCOLN — Nebraska set a world record for a women’s athletic event by drawing 92,003 to Memorial Stadium on Wednesday night.

I like to think we were the last three fans counted in that throng.

When sports editor Sam McKewon asked a few weeks ago if I could help cover the big night, the answer was originally yes. But when my wife Beth reminded me that she had bought three tickets in April for the special event — including one for my sister Jean — that trumped work.

Volleyball Night was something more for Beth, who played varsity sports in the late 1970s. That was a time when her basketball team wasn’t allowed to play in the main gymnasium, being relegated to the backup gym.

She went on to attend college on a track scholarship, which was important to help pay her way through school.

In short, this celebration of volleyball and women’s athletics in general was very important to her. That plus the fact she’s the biggest Nebraska volleyball fan I know.

The strategy was to park at Lincoln North Star and ride a shuttle over to the stadium. When we arrived at the school and saw the jammed parking lot, it was apparent that many others had the same idea.

We stood in line for almost an hour with more than 500 of our new volleyball friends before boarding one of the 11 motorcoaches. Then it was off to Memorial Stadium for the special night.

Watching from Row 63 in the north stadium, it was amazing to see the place fill to capacity. There were fans of all ages, from toddlers to senior citizens.

Much already has been written about the scene that night, and I can’t really add to that. The Tunnel Walk, the military flyover and the Sea of Red were something to behold before the match between UNO and the Huskers.

As the high school volleyball guy, I always have an appreciation for the in-state girls who go on to play collegiately. There were 11 on the rosters for the UNO-NU match and 26 for the opener between UNK and Wayne State.

Despite sitting up so high, we could still see the faces of the players as they ran off the court during the match intermission. There were plenty of smiles, even from the Mavericks who had just lost the first two sets.

During that 10-minute break, seven coaches who have made an impact at the high school level were honored. A quick rundown of that esteemed group:

Sharon Zavala, Grand Island Central Catholic

In her 49th season as head coach, she has led the Crusaders to a state-record 1,154 wins and 11 championships.

John Petersen, Columbus Scotus

He built the Shamrocks into a powerhouse, coaching 36 years and leading the school to 15 state titles and 863 victories.

Renee Saunders, Omaha Skutt

The former Husker standout has led her SkyHawks to more than 400 wins and a state-record eight consecutive Class B titles.

Steve Morgan, Ogallala

He coached the Indians for 45 years and led them to 35 conference championships and three state titles while winning 984 matches — second only to Zavala.

Jake Moore, Omaha Marian

The longtime Lincoln Pius X coach has more than 700 wins and guided the Thunderbolts for 25 years, leading them to six championships.

Gwen Egbert

While coaching at Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South, her teams won 700 matches and six state titles.

Myron Oehlerking, Lincoln East

Honored posthumously, he coached the Spartans for 37 years and led them to 793 wins and six championships. (Notable former player, Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth).

These seven deserve special mention because they represent the dedication of so many high school coaches that have helped build the volleyball foundation in this state. Nebraska coach John Cook is the first to attest to that.

The world record was announced and later came the fireworks. Then the concert that capped the night.

What struck me was the pure joy in the crowd from start to finish. That included a priest who was slapping fans’ hands as he made the trek past our row toward the upper reaches of the stadium.

As we were walking out, we crossed paths with one of the servicemen involved in the pre-match flyover. He was smiling, which seemed to be the order of the night.

While being interviewed Thursday morning on ESPN, Nebraska outside hitter Merritt Beason eloquently spoke about the special night. She talked about young girls throughout the state getting a chance to watch a match live when that wouldn’t be possible at the sold-out Devaney Center.

It was a peek into the future, and there’s no doubt Wednesday night will have a lasting impact in so many ways.

The night also attracted so much volleyball interest worldwide that it seemed to overshadow the Huskers’ season-opening football game the next night at Minnesota. As a Nebraska native, I never thought that was possible.

Will it ever happen again? With all the logistics involved – and major props to NU athletic director Trev Alberts and his staff for pulling it off -- my guess would be no.

But for one night, it was a Big Red volleyball party of the highest order. And one that will never be forgotten.