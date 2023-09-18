Papillion-La Vista South remains perfect this volleyball season, but will it last?

The Titans had some close calls over the weekend at the Lincoln Public Schools Invitational, a rugged 16-team event that always lures several ranked teams. Even a few unranked squads pushed the two-time defending Class A champion.

Four of the Titans’ matches went the three-game limit, including the final against Lincoln Southwest. Coach Katie Tarman said her 18-0 squad isn’t shooting for perfection, but she does want to keep seeing progress.

“We never have a goal like that,” she said. “Going unbeaten isn’t something we strive for, but we know that we have to keep getting better.”

Top-ranked Papio South dropped only three sets in their first 12 matches before the LPS Invite. The Titans lost a set against Papillion-La Vista and Lincoln North Star in Friday’s best-of-3 round-robin competition before two other three-setters Saturday.

The Titans started Saturday with a win over Grand Island, which included a 29-27 loss in the second set. Papio South then swept Lincoln East before facing the Silver Hawks, who also entered the match unbeaten.

Southwest won the first set 25-21 and lost the second 25-19. Tarman’s squad captured the final set 25-22 behind eight kills from senior Lauren Medeck as Southwest finished as the tourney runner-up for the second straight year.

Medeck, a South Dakota commit, agreed with her coach and said going undefeated wasn’t necessarily the goal.

“I wouldn’t say it’s the most important thing,” she said. “It shows how hard we worked over the summer to get to where we are now.”

Papio South has become the gold standard for Class A volleyball, reaching the state championship four straight years while winning three. The Titans finished as the runners-up to Elkhorn South in 2020.

All of those teams were more experienced than this year’s squad, which includes freshmen starters Lyric Judson and Kam Bails. Libero Kami Dyrstad is only a sophomore.

“We’ve got lots of learning happening every match,” Tarman said. “We went on a roller coaster ride the whole weekend, but I think we’re in a good place now.”

The Titans also are in a good place in the national rankings, checking in at No. 7 according to MaxPreps.

“We know where we’re at, but it’s not something we talk about,” Tarman said. “It’s pretty cool, but we have things to prove on a daily basis.”

Papio South has another tough week ahead with duals against ranked foes Millard West and Omaha Westside. Then comes the Allison Weston tournament at Papio High, an event that probably will feature a rematch against Southwest.

That will be the last time the Silver Hawks and Titans play before another possible match at the state tournament.

“They have an athletic setter (Malayah Long) and powerful hitters,” Tarman said. “They gave us a good fight, but we rose to the challenge.”

The Titans will need to rise to the challenge several more times if it hopes to take home its fourth championship in five years.

Ratings update

The LPS tournament is one of the toughest of the season, and the results lead to some changes in the overall Top 10.

Runner-up Southwest slips past Omaha Skutt into the No. 2 slot, but the big movers are Norris and Grand Island. The Class B Titans finished third and are rewarded with a jump to No. 5, while the Islanders crash the ratings at No. 8.

Norris defeated three ranked Class A teams at the tourney while Grand Island lost only to Papio South and Southwest.

The No. 1s in each class remained the same.

Streak continues

Lincoln Lutheran won the Seward Invitational on Saturday to extend its state-leading win streak to 60.

The 14-0 Warriors are coming off a 40-0 championship season when they captured Class C-2. Lincoln Lutheran won their last six matches of 2021 to take home the Class C-1 title.

The last loss for Sue Ziegler’s squad came at Norris on Oct. 19, 2021.

The Warriors will be tested Tuesday night in a triangular at Fremont Bergan, last year’s C-2 runner-up. Ninth-ranked Wahoo Neumann will be the third team competing.

Top matches this week

Class A: Tuesday: Millard West at Papillion-La Vista South; Fremont at Lincoln East. Wednesday: Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Westside. Thursday: Fremont at Grand Island. Friday-Saturday: Allison Weston Invitational (at Papillion-La Vista). Saturday: Lincoln Pius X Invitational.

Class B: Thursday: Gretna East at Bennington; Omaha Skutt at Crete; Elkhorn North at Millard North. Saturday: Gretna East at Sanford Pentagon tournament (Sioux Falls, S.D.).

Class C-1: Tuesday: Omaha Duchesne at Platteview; St. Paul at Adams Central. Thursday: Gothenburg at Minden. Saturday: Aurora Invitational; Holdrege tournament; Adams Central Invitational.

Class C-2: Tuesday: Fremont Bergan triangular; Yutan at Douglas County West; Pierce at Hartington Cedar Catholic. Thursday: Fremont Bergan at Yutan; Sutton at Hastings St. Cecilia. Saturday: Elkhorn Valley tournament.

Class D-1: Tuesday: Sutton at Exeter-Milligan/Friend. Thursday: West Point GACC at Oakland-Craig; Amherst vs. Overton (at Hi-Line triangular); Johnson-Brock at Freeman; Elgin/Pope John triangular.