Mike Patterson has compiled the Nebraska volleyball players to watch during the 2023 season.

Reese Booth, Elkhorn North: The returning all-stater and Northern Iowa commit had 974 assists last season for the Class B runner-up Wolves.

Aaliyah Bradford, Lincoln Southwest: The senior setter — a transfer from Lincoln East — had 1,066 assists last season.

Izzy Campie, Omaha Marian: She had 987 assists in 2022, fourth among returning Class A setters.

Matthea Dalton, Fremont: The junior is the top returning hitter in Class A with 505 kills.

Halle Dolliver, Malcolm: Had 530 kills last season as a freshman — the second-highest total in the state — for the Class C-1 Clippers.

Paisley Douglas, Omaha Skutt: The USC commit was third in the state in digs in 2022 with 647.

Faith Frame, Papillion-La Vista: Committed to Cincinnati, the transfer from Gretna was fourth in Class A digs last season with 491.

Morgan Glaser, Papillion-La Vista: Had 383 kills last season as a junior.

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: Was third in the state in kills last season with 550 for the Class C-2 Patriots.

Elle Heckenlively, Gretna: The 5-10 junior had 346 kills in 2022 for the Dragons.

Reagan Hickey, Papillion-La Vista: The Regis University commit was third in Class A assists last season with 1,049.

Anna Jelinek, Norris: The Long Beach State commit had 351 kills in 2022.

Malayah Long, Lincoln Southwest: The Marquette commit dished out 1,127 assists last season — tops in Class A.

Olivia Mauch, Bennington: The Nebraska commit recently returned from Europe where she helped the USA under-19 team win gold at the World Championships.

Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South: A returning all-stater, the South Dakota commit was third in Class A last season with 461 kills.

Ashlyn Paymal, Omaha Westside: The Creighton commit who transferred from Omaha Burke had 259 kills in 2022.

Tia Traudt, Grand Island: Pounded 437 kills last season for the Islanders.

Mia Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista: The Oregon commit had 403 kills in 2022 for the Monarchs.

Natalie Wardlow, Lincoln Southeast: The 6-5 Wisconsin commit had 203 kills and 55 blocks as a sophomore.

Nora Wurtz, Douglas County West: The 6-4 Creighton commit had 439 kills last season to help the Falcons reach state for the first time.

