WAVERLY, Neb. — In the battle of ranked Class B volleyball teams Thursday night, give the edge to Elkhorn North.

The No. 3 Wolves rolled to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-20 win over No. 6 Waverly. Elkhorn North moved to 10-1 while the host Vikings fell to 5-2.

Freshman Reagan Wallraff led the Wolves with 16 kills. She put down the final kill of the match after Waverly had fought off two match points.

"She's got long arms and she's able to hit the ball over the block," Elkhorn North coach Jenny Gragert said. "She's got a lot of tools so it's going to be fun to watch her continue to grow."

The Wolves led 14-13 in the first set before going on an 11-2 run. Wallraff had seven kills in the opening set while senior Ava Spies had the last kill.

​Gragert's squad inched away in the second set, opening a 17-12 lead on a kill by senior Delaney Briganti. The Wolves held that advantage to the end and closed out the set on a block by Wallraff.

It was much the same in the third set with Elkhorn North holding the lead most of the way. That advantage grew to six late in the set before the Vikings closed to 24-20, leading Gragert to use her only time out of the night.

The Wolves regrouped and ended it on Wallraff's kill off an assist from senior setter Reese Booth.

"We did a good job of staying the course," Gragert said. "We had a few mental breakdowns, but we were able to overcome them."

Spies finished with 13 kills and Shay Heaney chipped in eight. Booth, a returning All-Nebraska first-teamer, had five kills and 37 assists.

She also had the attention of Waverly coach Terri Neujahr.

"Reese can do everything," she said. "You think they're out of system and then she puts them right back in."

Freshman Gracie Lauenstein had seven kills to pace the Vikings while Eden Moore had six. Setter Caylee Rowley dished out 23 assists.

Elkhorn North (10-1) ... 25 25 25

Waverly (5-2) .............. 15 18 20

EN (kills-aces-blocks): Reese Booth 5-3-2, Shay Heaney 8-0-0, Delaney Briganti 6-0-0, Haylee Wolf 0-1-0, Reagan Wallraff 16-0-2, Ava Spies 13-0-1, Kaitlyn Huff 0-0-1.

W: Gracie Lauenstein 7-0-1, Caylee Rowley 1-1-2, Eden Moore 6-0-0, Aubrie Lierman 2-0-0, Renae Landon 4-0-0, Hallie Lauenstein 5-1-0, Alaina Ropte 3-0-0.

Set assists: EN 40 (Booth 37, Wolf 3); W 24 (Rowley 23, Joslyn Rice 1).