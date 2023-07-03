Volleyball excellence in Nebraska seems to be starting at an even younger age, as evidenced at the AAU Junior National championships.

The under-13 team from the River City Juniors club recently captured its age group title for the first time. More than 180 teams were competing in that division and the Nebraska squad defeated a team from Texas in the final at Orlando, Florida.

“It’s hard to put into words what our team accomplished,” coach Weslyn Ahl said. “The main thing I felt was pride.”

More than 4,000 teams were participating in the event, billed as the world’s largest volleyball tournament. River City dominated its competition, going 14-0 to win the title.

Ahl’s squad dropped just one set in the tourney, but that was the opening set of the best-of-3 final. She told her team after that loss that it was time to bear down.

“We talked about staying focused and concentrating on one point at a time,” she said. “It’s good to keep it in small parts because that whole experience can be overwhelming.”

After dropping that first set 19-25, River City bounced back for a 25-20 win. The Nebraskans then posted a 15-10 victory in the third set to claim the championship.

“Heading to Florida, we did think it was possible,” Ahl said. “But you’re playing four days and you really have to be mentally tough.”

The coach added that mental toughness came into play after dropping the first set in the final.

“Only one of our girls had been there before so I wasn’t exactly sure what was going to happen,” she said. “We didn’t really talk about strategy but more about staying confident and playing to win.”

Ahl is in her 11th year of coaching, all primarily with this age bracket. She has a level of trust with her assistant — her sister Lulu.

“We make a pretty good team,” Weslyn said.

Members of the victorious River City Juniors squad were twins Ariana and Lexanna Rhode, Darriana Damper, Haley Rands, Tessa Heidemann, Keyana Haggerty, Lorelei Fader and Althea Brodersen.

Earning All-Star recognition were the Rhode sisters and Damper while Lexanna Rhode was named the tournament MVP.

Ahl said Nebraska has earned its reputation for quality volleyball at national events, and this title is another example.

“I know the sport is going to keep growing and getting better here,” she said. “These young girls see our college teams excelling and they want to be a part of that someday.”

Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004