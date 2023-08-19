It might seem odd that the second volleyball installment of The World-Herald’s Super Six only shows five in the same photo.

But the absence of that sixth player — Bennington libero Olivia Mauch — speaks to the quality of varsity play in the state.

Mauch was on the 12-player U.S. under-19 national team that recently won the gold medal at the world championships in Croatia and Hungary. She had 13 digs in the final as the Americans rallied to defeat Turkey in five sets.

Though she was half a world away during the photoshoot, Mauch’s presence at the event speaks volumes.

“We’re so proud of Olivia,” Bennington coach Lindsay Grant said. “We’re all super excited and we think this is awesome for Nebraska volleyball.”

Joining Mauch as Super Six members are Papillion-La Vista South's Lauren Medeck, Elkhorn North's Reese Booth, Lincoln Southwest's Malayah Long, Papillion-La Vista's Mia Tvrdy and Douglas County West's Nora Wurtz.

Only seniors are considered for the preseason team, and the six certainly have solid credentials.

» Mauch, a 5-foot-8 libero, was second in the state in digs last season with 837.

» Medeck has helped the Titans capture the past two Class A championships.

» Booth, daughter of Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, is the setter for the team that has finished as the Class B runner-up the past two years.

» Long led Class A with 1,127 assists in 2022 while helping the Silver Hawks go 31-4.

» Tvrdy hammered 403 kills last season and helped the Monarchs win 28 matches.

» Wurtz had 439 kills as a junior while leading the Falcons to their first state tournament.

The season begins Aug. 24, and here’s a closer look at these six standouts:

OLIVIA MAUCH

Bennington • Libero

The Nebraska commit used her defensive skill to help Bennington return to state for the first time since 2017.

In addition to her 837 digs in 2022, she also led Class B with 83 aces.

Grant said Mauch will have no trouble readjusting to the high school game once she returns from the World Championships.

“She has a great connection with her teammates and that fuels her,” the coach said. “She has stepped into a leadership role, and I know that will be a big part of her senior year.”

Though those teammates haven’t been able to see her lately in action, Grant said they’ve kept up with Mauch via television.

“We had a watch party with a big screen in the gym,” she said. “Everybody was wearing red, white and blue and it’s so much fun seeing Olivia compete on the world stage.”

Grant said Mauch’s biggest obstacle once she returns will be getting back into a routine.

“There’s an eight-hour time difference so I think that will be an adjustment,” she said. “But we don’t play until the 24th so I know she’ll be good to go.”

Bennington finished 28-8 last season, losing to Elkhorn North in the Class B semifinals.

“We play in such a tough conference (Eastern Midlands) that just getting to state is a big accomplishment,” Grant said. “Hopefully we can get back there again this year.”

LAUREN MEDECK

Papillion-La Vista South • Outside hitter

The 6-foot-1 South Dakota commit played a major role in the Titans’ sixth championship last year.

Medeck was third in Class A kills with 461, with 55 coming at state. She also played a key role defensively with 482 digs while leading the team in blocks.

The outside hitter finished off her junior year with 25 kills in the championship match against Omaha Westside as the Titans won the best-of-five match 3-1.

Medeck said it will be a major challenge for Papio South to net its third straight title and fourth in five years.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work, but I know that we’re capable of it,” she said. “We always talk about how pressure is a privilege, so we’re used to playing with a target on our backs.”

Medeck said she didn’t set any personal goals as a senior but has one for the team.

“Our goal always has been to not want to take your jersey off at the end of the season,” she said. “I think that’s what we’re really going to strive for again this year.”

Medeck, who has gone past the 1,000 mark in career kills, also is a dangerous back-row hitter. That versatility should serve her well collegiately with the Coyotes.

“The recruiting process was really stressful for me but when I found South Dakota, it was like a home,” she said. “I loved everything about it and I’m excited to go play there.”

The Titans will begin their Class A title defense Aug. 25 at the Bellevue West Invitational.

REESE BOOTH

Elkhorn North • Setter

The Northern Iowa commit has been making an impact at Elkhorn North since she was a freshman.

​A starter at the beginning of her varsity career, Booth dished out 974 assists last season. She helped the Wolves reach state for the second straight year and helped her team push Omaha Skutt to five sets in the Class B final.

She had 31 assists in the first round at state and 34 in the semifinal. Booth then dished out 44 assists and had 20 digs, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the seven-time defending-champion SkyHawks.

As for what she hopes to accomplish during her senior season, the setter said she wants to concentrate on team chemistry.

"We have some new people, so we have to work on that," she said. "But we also have players who have been here the past three years, so we need to continue our winning culture."

As for Skutt, Booth said it won’t be easy to dethrone the champs.

“We know our potential and know what we want to accomplish," she said. "We're going to give it everything we have in every practice and every match."

As far as her mom coaching at Creighton, Booth said she is comfortable with the perceived pluses and minuses involved.

"There maybe is a little added pressure being who I am," she said. "But it's been awesome growing up around all of the great athletes who have been role models for me."

The Wolves will open the season Aug. 24 against visiting Elkhorn.

MALAYAH LONG

Lincoln Southwest • Setter

Named for her great grandmother, Long is recognized as one of the top setters in the state.

The 6-foot Marquette recruit was second in the state in assists with more than 1,100 — trailing only Adi Rennerfeldt of Oakland-Craig. She averaged almost 11 assists per set for Southwest, which made its 15th trip to state.

Long used her height to help her team in other ways. She had 100 kills and 50 blocks and also was a defensive presence with 240 kills.

Despite those solid numbers, the Silver Hawks fell short of a first state championship. After outlasting Millard West in a five set first-round match, Southwest fell to eventual state runner-up Omaha Westside in the semifinals.

“I haven’t set any personal goals, but I just want us to have a great season,” she said. “We had a really good run last year and we’re hoping that this year is even better.”

The Silver Hawks graduated four from last year’s 31-win team, though that includes the team’s top two hitters. Still, returning a veteran setter is something every coach seeks heading into a new year.

“We had a tight-knit group last year and we need to be that way again,” Long said. “We have some new girls coming in so I think we really will put an emphasis on that togetherness we had last season.”

Long said she looks forward to eventually playing for Big East member Marquette.

“I went to a lot of different campuses but that just seemed like the right fit for me,” she said. “I had a gut feeling that was the place I wanted to be.”

Southwest will open the season Aug. 24 at Norfolk.

MIA TVRDY

Papillion-La Vista • Middle blocker

The 6-2 middle hitter who is committed to Oregon will be a key player for the Monarchs, who are chasing their sixth title and first since 2008.

“I think we have a really good chance of winning state,” she said. “That’s our main goal and something we’re going after from our very first match.”

Tvrdy was fourth in Class A last season with 403 kills, an average of almost four per set. She combined with teammate Morgan Glaser (383 kills) to give the Monarchs a dangerous 1-2 punch.

Both are back this season and will benefit from the presence of senior setter Reagan Hickey, who dished out 1,049 assists in 2022. The addition of libero Faith Frame, a transfer from Gretna, will make Papio even stronger.

“We’re hoping to be playing at a very high level this season, so I’m excited about that,” Tvrdy said. “And with Faith coming over, that’s definitely going to strengthen our back row.”

Tvrdy, who also led the team in blocks last season with 77, said two-time defending Class A champion Papio South will offer another stiff challenge in 2023. The Monarchs were 0-3 against the Titans last year, including a season-ending setback at state.

“Whenever we play them, you can feel the tension through the net,” she said. “But at the end of the day, it’s all love because we all pretty much know each other.”

Tvrdy said her decision to attend Oregon wasn’t an easy one.

“They didn’t reach out right away but when they did, I realized their coaching style was the best fit for me,” she said. “When I made my visit, it felt like a home away from home.”

That “away from home” feeling might not be so bad when the Ducks join the Big Ten Conference in 2024.

“I’m so excited about that,” Tvrdy said. “It was a big surprise but to think about coming back and playing teams like Nebraska will be pretty cool.”

NORA WURTZ

Douglas County West • Middle blocker

Wurtz, a Creighton recruit, was an imposing presence for Douglas County West.

One of the taller middles in the state at 6-4, her 439 kills — an average of almost five per set — lifted the Class C-1 Falcons to their first state tournament.

It’s a foundation that Wurtz and her teammates hope to build on this season.

“We’re hoping to make an even bigger impact than we did last year,” she said. “We definitely want to make it back to state but we’re not looking too far ahead.”

The Falcons lost just three matches during the regular season before defeating Columbus Lakeview 3-1 in a district final to earn that trip to state. Wurtz had 22 kills and three aces to boost the Falcons.

“We have the potential to do great things again,” she said. “We need to be focused on every match and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Wurtz added that making state in 2022 is a great launching pad for 2023.

“That’s going to help us a lot,” she said. “I think we’re going to be even better and last year shows what we can achieve when we put our minds to it.”

Wurtz also is looking forward to her time with the Bluejays.

“I just love everything about the place,” she said. “The culture, the campus and the fact it’s close to home made it a dream come true for me.”

Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004