Top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South defeated Omaha Skutt on Saturday in the championship match of the 14-team Bellevue West Invitational.

The Titans remained unbeaten with a 25-13, 27-29, 25-22 victory. It was their seventh tourney title in the past 13 years of the 42-year event.

Lauren Medeck had nine kills for 6-0 Papio South.

Addison West had 19 kills for the 5-1 SkyHawks.