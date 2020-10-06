Wahoo Neumann comes from behind in seventh inning to win subdistrict final

WAHOO, Neb. — While the wild-card process has been good to Wahoo Neumann in past seasons, the Lady Cavaliers didn’t want to have to play that card Monday in the C-3 softball subdistrict championship game.

Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Neumann rallied for three runs with two outs to earn a 3-2 victory over Freeman at Hackberry Park.

Prior to the final frame, the Class C No. 3 Lady Cavaliers had not been able to get back-to-back hits off Freeman ace Paige Mahler. The sophomore allowed just four hits through the first six innings before a trio of infield singles did in the Lady Falcons.

Neumann coach Dave Brabec gathered the Lady Cavaliers after Freeman went down in order in the top of the seventh and told his charges it was important to not waste any time getting runners on base.

“We told them we had three more chances and we have to start off with a leadoff hit. Don’t worry about waiting for pitches,” Brabec said. “We got a couple of lucky breaks and things just went our way. Sometimes that’s all it takes.”