Wahoo Neumann comes from behind in seventh inning to win subdistrict final

WAHOO, Neb. — While the wild-card process has been good to Wahoo Neumann in past seasons, the Lady Cavaliers didn’t want to have to play that card Monday in the C-3 softball subdistrict championship game.
Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Neumann rallied for three runs with two outs to earn a 3-2 victory over Freeman at Hackberry Park.
Prior to the final frame, the Class C No. 3 Lady Cavaliers had not been able to get back-to-back hits off Freeman ace Paige Mahler. The sophomore allowed just four hits through the first six innings before a trio of infield singles did in the Lady Falcons.
Neumann coach Dave Brabec gathered the Lady Cavaliers after Freeman went down in order in the top of the seventh and told his charges it was important to not waste any time getting runners on base.
“We told them we had three more chances and we have to start off with a leadoff hit. Don’t worry about waiting for pitches,” Brabec said. “We got a couple of lucky breaks and things just went our way. Sometimes that’s all it takes.”
Lady Cavaliers first baseman Logan Sylliaasen led off with a first-pitch single up the middle before Mahler coaxed fly ball outs out of the next two Neumann batters. Winning pitcher Macy Sabatka and shortstop Mary Chvatal both followed with infield singles to load the bases.
Neumann catcher Hattie Bohac then hit a grounder that Freeman shortstop Madison Gee had trouble fielding, allowing Sylliaasen to score and reduce the Lady Falcons’ advantage to 2-1.
Emma Kavan, who had the lone extra-base hit of the game with her first-inning double, put down yet another infield grounder. The throw to second for a force out was bobbled, and that provided just enough time for Sabatka’s courtesy runner, Teresa Quinn, and Chvatal to race home with the tying and winning runs.
Neumann won the 2017 Class C state title after making the eight-team field as a wild card. Brabec said the Lady Cavaliers wanted to be one of the first C teams to win a subdistrict championship.
This is the first season in which Class C teams have been able to use the subdistrict-district model that has been used for Class B softball and smaller classes in volleyball and basketball.
The Lady Cavaliers defeated West Point-Beemer 14-2 in Monday’s first round while Freeman edged Southern/Diller-Odell 4-3 in eight innings to reach the championship game.
It’s likely No. 10 Freeman also will be in one of the eight district finals as the Lady Falcons entered subdistricts 10th in the Class C wild-card standings.
The 10 subdistrict tournament winners, plus the next six teams with the highest wild-card point totals, will be paired in eight best-of-three district tournaments to be played Friday or Saturday. The winners of those tournaments will advance to the Oct. 14-16 state tournament in Hastings.
