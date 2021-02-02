Wahoo volleyball coach steps down after 13 seasons

Wahoo volleyball coach Trish Larson is stepping down after 13 seasons with the Warriors.

Her career mark is 359-74. She has led Wahoo to three Class C-1 state titles, including one this past fall when the Warriors finished 35-0.

“My decision was not an easy one," Larson said in a press release. “I am at the stage of my life where I would like to lighten the load a little bit."

Larson has guided Wahoo to six state tournament appearances since 2013 and championships in three of the past four years. Her top hitter this past season was her daughter Mya, who finished with 516 kills — 41 in the five-set final against St. Paul.

“The Wahoo Public Schools are extremely grateful for coach Larson’s commitment to excellence," Warriors athletic director Robert Barry said. “She is a positive role model that produced not only successful young women on the court but also in life."

