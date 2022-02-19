Wahoo's Kaylee Ricketts 47th win of an unbeaten season comes with a state wrestling title

Who cares if it isn’t a real word? Kaylee Ricketts is a matural.

The Wahoo junior put her stamp on an unbeaten season with a 12-5 win in the 165-pound final at the first girls state wrestling tournament at CHI Health Center.

Her 47 wins were the most of any girls champion Saturday.

“She’s got a lot of natural talent, and she also puts in a lot of work,” Warrior coach Ed Raney said. “On the mat, she does a really good job with mat awareness, and knowing when she’s getting herself in trouble.

“And just as importantly, how to get herself out of it.”

The latter came in handy in the final against second-ranked Paola Vergara of O’Neill.

Ricketts was taken the distance for the first time this season, getting crucial points out of unusual positions on a number of occasions.

Early on, Ricketts was headlock hunting and nearly got one near the edge of the mat late in the opening period. A reversal 35 seconds into the second frame broke a scoreless tie, and that got the points rolling.

Ricketts tacked on near fall points for a 6-0 lead before Vergara worked a reversal to stop the surge.

After taking a few seconds of injury time between periods, Ricketts started the third on bottom. A penalty point, another reversal and three more near falls made the cushion more than Vergara could overcome.

“I just tried to feel where I could get the most points from,” Ricketts said.

After pinning fourth-ranked Piper Zatechka of Omaha Westside to open her tournament in the quarterfinal Friday afternoon, a fall over No. 3 Tiffany Senff of Aurora came a little tougher. It took Ricketts all of 4:20.

Vergara provided the challenge that Ricketts said she was looking for.

“I’ve never been this tired,” she said afterward. Of her 47 wins, all but two ended with a slap of the mat.

Raney said he could sense the nerves from Ricketts on Saturday.

“Maybe a little bit of bright lights with the finals,” he said. “It wasn’t as much the wrestling, it was just everything that surrounds being a finalist.”

For Ricketts, it capped a season that she couldn’t have imagined at this time last year. Sure, she won the NSWCA state tournament as a sophomore. But this weekend’s experience was a little different.

“She got a little taste of it last year,” Raney said. “That was an awesome event, but this is kind of next level. She definitely had her eyes on this as soon as she knew it was going to be sanctioned.”

Ricketts said she almost couldn’t comprehend that she was going to be a part of it when she walked into the arena Friday.

“I was like, ‘No way I’m about to go in there,’” she said. “‘Not me.’”

The reality began sinking in shortly after her win Saturday. She admitted that she’ll nitpick her win — it didn’t by her patented pin — but soon she’ll start thinking about a second.

And maybe even bigger things.

“I really think the sky is kind of the limit for her,” Raney said. “Whatever she wants to do, I think she can achieve that.”

