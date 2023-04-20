Despite chilly weather this spring, Wahoo’s Trenton Barry is the hottest hitter in the state.

The senior shortstop entered this week batting .650. He also leads the way in RBIs (44), home runs (6) and slugging percentage (1.123).

“So far, so good,” he said. “I did set goals for myself going into this season but I’m even kind of surprised by the way things have gone.”

Barry is in part making up for lost time. His freshman baseball season was canceled by COVID-19 and an elbow injury sidelined him as a sophomore.

He batted .364 and drove in 24 last year before getting off to his torrid start this season. Barry belted five home runs and went 11 for 14 in one week that included a two-homer, eight RBI effort against Omaha Roncalli.

He also went 4 for 4 with a home run to lead Class B Wahoo past previously unbeaten Malcolm in the Trailblazer Conference tournament final.

“I did a lot of hitting and a lot of lifting during the offseason,” he said. “My teammates also deserve a lot of credit because our team has been playing really well.”

Coach Kyle Weyers said his squad has reaped the benefits of Barry’s breakout season.

“He’s been on a tear, that’s for sure,” he said. “He’s an incredibly hard worker and he’s always the last guy at the field or the batting cage.”

Barry, who has committed to Northeast Community College in Norfolk, attends Wahoo Neumann. The baseball team is a co-op of Neumann, Wahoo High and Lincoln Lutheran.

“We come from three different schools but we all get along together great,” Barry said. “We have a lot in common because our favorite sport is baseball, and we all want to win.”

Wahoo moved its record to 14-2 on Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Platte Valley. Barry had a rare 0 for 3 night, knocking his average down to .614.

“That’s the second game this season I haven’t had a hit,” he said. “I’ll need to work harder to try to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Weyers said Barry, who also played football for Neumann this season, was expected to see action on the mound as a reliever. The starters have been so successful, he’s only thrown three innings.

“We were looking at him as our closer,” the coach said. “He might get some more innings down the road.”

He added that Barry’s size — 6-foot-2, 200 pounds — makes him an imposing figure while hitting or pitching.

“He’s a big, athletic kid,” Weyers said. “He’s already broken multiple school records and he’s taking aim on some state records.”

Barry also is a winner in the classroom with a 3.99 grade-point average.

“I hope he’s going to get a chance to play someday at the Division I level,” Weyers said. “He’s having a great season, and it’s been really fun to see.”