With half a lap to go, Wakefield’s Jordan Metzler was several strides behind the leader.

Then, she turned on the afterburners and scorched her way to a state title, Class C state record and Class C meet record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:14.35.

“I thought that I went out faster than I normally do, which is fine because I knew that was the adrenaline,” Metzler said. “You can run a little bit faster down at state. So I was really comfortable with the pace I was in, but also uncomfortable, which is a good thing I guess.”

The competitor she had to overtake in the final seconds was Milford’s Lily Kenning, and Metzler admitted she wasn’t certain she could pull off the comeback.

“I wasn’t sure to be honest. She was kicking it too,” Metzler said. “But I mean, I just went and gave it everything I had. It was the last 800 of the year, so there was really nothing to lose.”

Metzler did not come into Saturday expecting to break the record. She was fully focused on winning her first state championship, and the record was an added bonus.

“I wasn’t really looking at the time, I was just trying to run my race,” she said. “Hearing that I got the record, all of it at once, was just crazy. I still think I’m trying to process it, and I’ll never forget that moment crossing the finish line.”

The 800 is known within the track and field community to be one of the most demanding races, if not the most demanding. This is especially true of late, as the 800 has increasingly become a sprint.

“[I] put myself in a position where I am going to be really uncomfortable and in a lot of pain for most of the race,” Metzler said. “Just being able to withstand that. Mentally, you have to be tough and you have to be ready.”

The district qualifying times for this year’s field were fairly pedestrian compared to years prior, but Metzler knew that would be different at state and pushed herself as hard as she could.

“I mean, everyone’s going to run a way faster time than what they’re coming in with,” she said. “And so my thoughts were just to try to stay with the top group and just see if I can out-kick them in the end.”

Out-kick the competition she did, and Metzler is now a champion and record holder. Even with her personal success, she acknowledged the mutual respect she and her competitors share.

“Running against the top athletes in the state is really special,” Metzler said. “Just being able to run our toughest and compete with all them, and then at the end of the race, being able to talk to them and give them a hug, because you’re all happy for how everyone else did also.”

