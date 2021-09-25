Wakefield's Logan Bokemper sets three state records with 11-touchdown game

Logan Bokemper took down three eight-man football state records Friday night in Wakefield’s 82-62 victory over Plainview.

One of the previous records had stood for only one week.

The senior scored the Trojans’ 11 touchdowns, 10 by rushing and one on a kickoff return, and tacked on four 2-point conversion runs for 74 points.

The records had been 10 total touchdowns, by Josh Frerichs of Lodgepole in 2002 and Matt Neiman of Brady in 2016; nine rushing touchdowns, by four players; and 72 points, set last week by Palmer quarterback Gunner Reimers on nine touchdowns and nine 2-point conversions.

Bokemper ran for 283 yards on 25 carries. Junior quarterback Cade Johnson had 218 on 22 carries.

“Our quarterback had several long runs where he got tackled inside the 5 and was gassed, so then Logan kind of got to punch it in," Trojans coach Mike Hassler said Saturday. “It just was with the flow, the way we were calling plays, it just worked out that way.”

He said his staff knew Bokemper, who has nearly 800 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Trojans (1-4) had set school records, but hadn’t thought about state records until the team statistician sent him a screen shot Saturday from the NSAA records lists co-maintained by The World-Herald.