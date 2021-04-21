 Skip to main content
Watch now: Breaking down the top Nebraska prep soccer contenders on the Prep Zone Report
Jake Anderson and Nick Rubek discuss why Lincoln Southwest is the top Class A boys soccer team, the Gretna girls' record-setting offense, if Omaha Skutt is the team to beat in Class B for boys and girls and more.​

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson.

Nick Rubek joins the show for an inside look at Nebraska high school soccer, including why Lincoln Southwest is the top Class A boys team, the Gretna girls' record-setting offense, if Omaha Skutt is the team to beat in Class B for boys and girls and more.

Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music, find it on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that below.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

