Watch now: Checking in on the Class A, B girls basketball title contenders on the Prep Zone Report

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson.
Mike Patterson joins the show to check in on the girls basketball title contenders for Class A and B. What's ahead for the top teams? Can Lincoln Pius X go undefeated? Who's powering the unbeaten Elkhorn North Wolves?
Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.
